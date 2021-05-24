Indian Hills Community College baseball coach Matthew Torrez chuckled Sunday when talking about the new seeded bracket for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
“I kind of have a feeling where we’re falling at, but you know, that’s fine,” the coach of the only unranked team in the field said. “I don’t know that it matters. Luck of the seed or luck of the draw, as far as one or the other. Like I said, you’ve got to go play who’s on your schedule or who’s in the bracket. That’s all you can do.”
He figured the Warriors (43-14) would be the No. 10 seed when they were announced, and Monday afternoon, he was proven right.
Crowder College, Mo., which was ranked No. 3 last week, jumped over Walters State Community College, Tenn., into the No. 1 seed for the JUCO World Series, which begins Saturday at Suplizio Field.
Indian Hills knocked off the team that had been ranked No. 1 most of the season, Wabash Valley College, Ill., in the Midwest District championship last weekend, giving the NJCAA baseball committee plenty to discuss Monday morning. It was the second week in a row the Warriors knocked off a top-five team, beating Iowa Western Community College in the regional playoffs.
“I don’t get caught up in (seedings). I know a lot of people do, but I do not,” Torrez said. “Tell me when we play, we’ll be there.”
That would be noon Saturday against a Crowder team that has won 44 of its past 46 games and dominated the playoffs, winning eight straight games and outscoring its opponents 81-17 to qualify for JUCO for the third time, all in the past 12 years.
Walters State (60-5) is the No. 2 seed, facing 9 Shelton State Community College, Ala., (39-15) in the third game of the tournament at 3 p.m. on Saturday. San Jacinto College-North, Texas, (48-13) is No. 3, facing No. 8 Miami Dade College, Fla., (36-17) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
McLennan Community College, Texas, (42-16) is No. 4 and faces No. 7 Florence-Darlington Technical College, S.C., (46-6) in Game 1 at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Cowley College, Kan., coach Darren Burroughs said Sunday that he’d be fine getting the No. 5 or No. 6 seed and waiting until Sunday to play, and he got his wish. The Tigers (46-8) are No. 5, playing No. 6 Central Arizona (48-7) at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The winner gets another day off, not playing until 7:30 on Tuesday night against a team that will be playing its third game in four days.
The NJCAA rankings were part of the formula the seven-person committee used to seed the 10-team field, but strength of schedule and several other factors were discussed during the Zoom conference call. Mike Saddler, the chairman of the baseball committee, said before the playoffs began that the top two or three teams would shake themselves out, as would the final two seeds. It’s the middle of the bracket, from 4-8, he said, that gets complicated.
The committee members are from all over the country, so they had gotten a good look at teams in their regions.
Compounding the process were travel restrictions placed on teams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing several teams to cancel early season games against some of the powerhouse warm-weather teams in Florida and Texas, so, Saddler said, it became more of a case of seeing how qualifying teams did in their regions and districts, and how strong those opponents were.
“People kind of stayed in their area to play for the most part,” he said. “That is a struggle seeding basketball, and that will make it a little bit tricky in baseball as well to try to figure out how to judge without a lot of nonconference, inter-region play.”