Division II Rankings

Collegiate Baseball

Team W-L Pts

1. West Florida 34-9 238

2. Colorado Mesa 41-5 233

3. Angelo St. 39-7 225

4. Central Missouri 39-6 216

5. North Greenville 33-11 201

6. Tampa 16-4 192

7. West Texas A&M 32-7 191

8. Illinois-Springfield 37-6 186

9. Lee 34-9 176

10. Catawba 32-9 171

11. Mount Olive 35-10 158

12. Augustana, S.D. 36-11 149

13. Seton Hill 35-6 138

14. Azusa Pacific 33-8 132

15. Tusculum 30-11 127

16. Lindenwood 33-7 116

17. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-5 99

18. Charleston, WV 31-11 98

T-19. Metropolitan St.-Denver 34-10 94

T-19. Northwest Nazarene 31-7 94

21. Minnesota St.-Mankato 37-8 84

22. Southern New Hampshire 24-6 77

23. Trevecca Nazarene 32-10 76

24. Delta St. 28-18 50

25. North Georgia 30-15 49

26. UNC-Pembroke 29-13 37

27. Missouri Southern 30-13 35

28. Millersville 28-13 28

29. Wingate 30-12 26

30. West Virginia St. 32-8 7

Receiving votes: Bloomsburg (23-16), Davenport (30-14), Colorado-Colorado Springs (30-11), Western Oregon (20-6).