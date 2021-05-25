Division II Rankings
Collegiate Baseball
Team W-L Pts
1. West Florida 34-9 238
2. Colorado Mesa 41-5 233
3. Angelo St. 39-7 225
4. Central Missouri 39-6 216
5. North Greenville 33-11 201
6. Tampa 16-4 192
7. West Texas A&M 32-7 191
8. Illinois-Springfield 37-6 186
9. Lee 34-9 176
10. Catawba 32-9 171
11. Mount Olive 35-10 158
12. Augustana, S.D. 36-11 149
13. Seton Hill 35-6 138
14. Azusa Pacific 33-8 132
15. Tusculum 30-11 127
16. Lindenwood 33-7 116
17. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-5 99
18. Charleston, WV 31-11 98
T-19. Metropolitan St.-Denver 34-10 94
T-19. Northwest Nazarene 31-7 94
21. Minnesota St.-Mankato 37-8 84
22. Southern New Hampshire 24-6 77
23. Trevecca Nazarene 32-10 76
24. Delta St. 28-18 50
25. North Georgia 30-15 49
26. UNC-Pembroke 29-13 37
27. Missouri Southern 30-13 35
28. Millersville 28-13 28
29. Wingate 30-12 26
30. West Virginia St. 32-8 7
Receiving votes: Bloomsburg (23-16), Davenport (30-14), Colorado-Colorado Springs (30-11), Western Oregon (20-6).