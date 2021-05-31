The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series is a major event to residents of the Grand Valley, as locals mingle with out-of-state visitors under the uniting umbrella of junior college baseball.
For some, that love for JUCO never leaves, even when they no longer reside on the Western Slope.
Sonja Harris grew up in Grand Junction and now resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She hasn’t been to the JUCO World Series in years, but she’s watching all the action online. This weekend, her car blew a tire and she had to de-skunk her dog, so she sees JUCO as a way to unwind .
More than that, though, JUCO brought her and her late husband even closer together, so watching the action at Suplizio Field — even online — stirs her memories.
“I grew up on JUCO and absolutely love the game,” Harris told The Daily Sentinel. “Mike, my late husband, did not like baseball when we met, but he was a good sport about going to a JUCO game or two one year when we were in town visiting family. Sitting in the stands one afternoon, he looked at me and said, ‘If this had been my experience growing up, I would love the game, too.’ From then on, he really got into it. We ended up spending a lot of time at ballparks over the years, mostly Coors Field, but we made it back to JUCO a few times and to Omaha (site of the Division I College World Series), too.”
BATS ON BATS ON BATS
“BoxGate” had a happy ending for Florence-Darlington Technical College (S.C.) after all.
The Stingers opted to ship their baseball equipment in six boxes through UPS instead of bringing them on their flight to Denver, but only five arrived last week before the JUCO World Series began, leaving the team with only a handful of bats with which to practice, courtesy of Play It Again Sports in Grand Junction.
Thankfully, Florence-Darlington’s bats arrived Friday morning.
“We had a lot of people help us through UPS to make that happen,” head coach Preston McDonald said. “(College baseball scout) Josh Rudd and (bat provider) True Temper sent us some bats, as well, so we had a bunch of people reach out. We even had some teams in the World Series that offered to let us use their bats, but we did get our bats, so we were able to use them in practice and in the games this weekend.”
HONORING THE FALLEN
Because the JUCO World Series takes place in late May, some teams wear camouflage uniforms when playing on Memorial Day. Central Arizona College did exactly that in 2019 on its way to the national title. However, knowing that a win or loss on Sunday would have them idle today, the Vaqueros wore camouflage jerseys Sunday in their win over Cowley College (Kan.).
CENTENNIAL STATE’S OWN
There are eight players from Colorado in this year’s tournament, three of whom suit up for McLennan Community College (Texas).
McLennan’s players are Brady Rose from Westminster, Garrett Martin from Denver and Hank Bard from Parker. Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) features two Colorado players in Diego Aragon from Fort Collins and Wyatt Wendell from Castle Rock.
Castle Rock’s Declan Wiesner plays for Walters State Community College (Tenn.), Arvada’s Caleb Ruter plays for Central Arizona College and Colorado Springs’ Drake Logan plays for Shelton State Community College (Ala.). Logan hit the first of the tournament’s three grand slams in the Buccaneers’ win over Walters State on Saturday.