The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series is a momentous event for everyone involved and communities across the country have a vested interest in the games and stories unfolding.

That's why the Daily Sentinel has decided to put all of its stories on the 64th JUCO in front of the paywall.

This way, readers from all over the world can follow along as history is made and a champion is crowned.

You can also follow our reporters on Twitter for updates: Patti Arnold (@gjsportswriter), James Burky (@BamesJurky), Matt Meyer (@jmattmeyer), and the main Sentinel account (@DailySentinelGJ).