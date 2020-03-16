Concerns over the COVID-19 virus has prompted the NJCAA to cancel all spring competition the rest of the school year, including the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president & CEO said in a release. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
JUCO Tournament Chairman Jamie Hamilton said he was disappointed, but not surprised.
"When the NCAA announced it was shutting down Omaha (the site of the Division I College World Series) we pretty much expected this to happen with JUCO," Hamilton said.
"We're more disappointed with the impact this has on a number of people who help us, the security people who volunteer their time, the Little League teams that sell JUCO programs to raise some dollars for their own tournaments. It's going to leave a mark on a lot of people."
Hamilton said plans are being made to refund money to people who have bought tournament passes. Refund information will be posted on jucogj.org when that is finalized.