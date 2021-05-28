In order to get to its first Alpine Bank Junior College World Series since 2014, Miami Dade College (Fla.) had to overcome waves of obstacles.
Injuries often led to lineup reshufflings. Playing in Florida gave the Sharks one of the nation’s toughest paths to Grand Junction, with powerhouses like Chipola, Santa Fe and Northwest Florida State all among those vying for the South Atlantic District’s spot.
However, those injuries gave other members of the Sharks time to prove their worth on the diamond, and being put through the wringer of a Florida community college schedule gives them as much experience against strong competition as anyone else in this year’s JUCO World Series field.
“In order for us to win the state tournament, we had to play a tough schedule, and we did,” Miami Dade coach Adrian Morales said. “We went 8-5 against the top 10 teams in Florida before the state tournament, and it’s 13-9 now. I thought that would prepare us for the state tournament, and now, having gone through the state tournament, that’s prepared us for going to Grand Junction. At the end of the day, though, it’s not about the other teams. It’s about us.
“We have to play our brand, our style of baseball, and we’ll be happy with the results. As long as we play to our capabilities, we’ll be OK.”
Miami Dade enters the JUCO World Series with a 36-17 record, including a 4-1 record in the FCSAA State/NJCAA Region 8 South Atlantic District tournament.
The Sharks earned their berth to Grand Junction with a 10-5 win over Santa Fe in a winner-take-all clash in Lakeland, Fla.
“We have a really tough group with tough-minded kids,” Morales said. “We don’t have any flamethrowers or anything like that, but we throw strikes, we play defense and we get timely hitting. It’s a tough group that continues to battle, no matter what. You have to really play well against us and not beat yourself in order to beat us.”
Miami Dade’s catalyst at the plate is leadoff hitter Erick Orbeta, the team’s leader in hits with 76 and the South Atlantic District tournament’s Most Valuable Player. His 48 runs scored are first on the team, and his 30 RBI are fourth.
Morales referred to Orbeta as “the guy who sets the table”, but setting the table only matters if others in the lineup can produce.
Other key Miami Dade contributors are Ian Jenkins (team-high six home runs), Sujel Arias-Auzon (team-high 43 RBI), Wooyeoul Shin (second on the team with 34 RBI and four home runs) and David Crawford (team-high 15 stolen bases and second-best 65 hits).
The Sharks have a plethora of pitching options, as well. Henry Ogando-Martinez (4-1) is the team’s winningest pitcher who has thrown a team-high 67 2/3 innings, but there are 13 other pitchers on the squad, some of whom are other starters with the others comprising an effective bullpen.
“It’s so cliche to say, but we’ve needed all 30 guys. If you look at our injury history, we’ve needed all 30 guys,” Morales said. “Our bullpen was lights out, and our starters are really tough. They’ll give up some runs, but they won’t give up a big inning, and they’ll keep us in the ballgame. Our bullpen has done a really good job for us. We have timely hitting, too. We have a lot of tough kids on our team who embrace the moment and don’t panic.”
This year’s trip to the JUCO World Series is Miami Dade’s third, with the Sharks’ first appearance coming in 2001. Miami Dade made it to the national championship game in 2014, but lost to Iowa Western Community College 17-5.
Since then, Northwest Florida State and Chipola (back-to-back) have both left Suplizio Field with national championship trophies in tow. Miami Dade hopes to be the fourth Floridian national champions in the past six JUCO World Series tournaments.
Morales is hopeful after the choppy waters the Sharks navigated to get here.
“It’s an exciting time for our staff, our players and the whole Miami Dade program,” Morales said. “We work hard and we’ve overcome a lot of adversities as far as injuries and the pandemic and virtual school and all of that other stuff. It’s really cool that we get to represent Florida, a really tough junior college state.”