agate NJCAA Divison I Rankings for April 10, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print NJCAA RankingsTeam (1st Place votes) W-L Pts Prev1. Walters State (7) 35-5 159 12. Central Arizona 39-5 152 23. Santa Fe 35-3 145 34. Central Florida 38-4 136 45. Florence-Darlington 38-5 128 66. Wabash Valley 30-9 120 87. Barton 35-4 111 98. Johnson County 34-6 100 129. Iowa Western 25-4 88 510. Blinn 30-10 86 1011. Crowder 30-10 80 1312. Weatherford 31-7 71 1613. Gulf Coast State 26-9 66 1414. Southern Nevada 31-7 56 1515. Gaston 33-5 47 1716. McLennan 27-11 35 717. Delgado 30-7 24 1118. New Mexico 30-9 20 NR19. Wallace-Dothan 26-12 14 1820. Chattanooga State 26-6 5 NRReceiving Votes: Wallace State-Hanceville, Pima, Connors State, Navarro, Seminole State (FL), Temple, Miami Dade. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Politics Sports Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 44° 77° Mon Monday 77°/44° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:44:58 AM Sunset: 07:46:48 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 50° 82° Tue Tuesday 82°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:43:27 AM Sunset: 07:47:46 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 54° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/54° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:41:57 AM Sunset: 07:48:43 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: S @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thu 11% 40° 68° Thu Thursday 68°/40° Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:40:27 AM Sunset: 07:49:41 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Fri 20% 35° 58° Fri Friday 58°/35° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:38:58 AM Sunset: 07:50:39 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A few clouds. Low around 35F. NW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 36° 62° Sat Saturday 62°/36° Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:30 AM Sunset: 07:51:36 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Clear. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/41° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:36:02 AM Sunset: 07:52:34 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business