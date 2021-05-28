Before Travis Lallemand took over as the head baseball coach at Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., in 2006, the Roughriders had never made the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
By 2021, not only does Crowder have experience playing in Grand Junction, it also enters its third appearance (2010 and 2017) as one of the favorites to win the whole thing, earning the No. 1 seed after a 52-6 campaign.
This is the best team Lallemand has brought to Suplizio Field, and the coach has learned some lessons from his first two trips.
“I feel like I know how to better prepare a team to go compete in this,” Lallemand said. “The first time, we were just happy to get there. The second time, we tried to come out there and compete but maybe didn’t have some of the horses. This is one of the most talented fields I can remember ever in the JUCO World Series, so if you’re not prepared and ready, you could be sent home in two games really quick. We’ve got to do a good job of preparing.
“This isn’t the destination. We still have an opportunity to go compete in the national tournament, and we intend to do that.”
Crowder opened the season with a difficult nonleague slate, including a two-game split with fellow JUCO World Series squad McLennan Community College (Texas) and a four-game split with perennial power and defending JUCO runner-up Iowa Western Community College.
Since an 8-4 start into early March, the Roughriders have won 44 of 46 games.
“Obviously, we played one of the tougher February schedules arguably in the country, just to set things in motion for our region,” Lallemand said. “Once we got into regional play, we got hot and played that way through March and most of April. Toward the end of April, we had a few hiccups and didn’t necessarily play well, but we were still able to win games and come postseason time, we turned it right back up and started playing well again. We hit our low spot at the right time.”
The Roughriders have some strong starting pitching with options such as James Hicks (11-1, 82 strikeouts), Kaleb Hill (10-1, 77 strikeouts) and Dylan Carter (7-1, 66 strikeouts), but their pitching depth has been needed this season, as 14 of their 20 pitchers have started at least one game.
Closer Breven Yarbro isn’t among those who hasn’t started this season, but that’s not where his talents lie, as he’s responsible for five saves in 12 appearances this season.
“On the mound, our bullpen depth is really, really exceptional,” Lallemand said. “We have a lot of depth there. Our starting pitcher, our guys that are strike-throwers who get us deep into games and have swing-and-miss stuff. We have the ingredients, and I think that’s what it takes to win out there. You have to have swing-and-miss stuff. You have to have a bullpen because there are very few complete games thrown out there. We have those ingredients. You have to go play well, obviously it doesn’t entitle you to anything, but we have the ingredients.”
Crowder’s bats are powered by Logan Chambers, who has 101 hits, 65 RBI and 14 home runs this season. He’s not even the team’s home run leader, as Josh Patrick (57 hits, 55 RBI) has 17 and Landrey Wilkerson (64 hits, 66 RBI) has 16. Other home runs threats are Frankie Circello (12) and Rod Criss (11).
The Roughriders averaged 10.8 runs per game with approximately two home runs in each outing to make it to Grand Junction. If Lallemand didn’t have the horses for a deep run in 2017, he surely has them now.
“We ran the bases well this year, but there were not a whole lot of stolen bases because we led the country in extra-base hits, so there weren’t a whole lot of opportunities for that,” Lallemand said. “At the same time, we have lineup depth top to bottom. It’s a pretty tough lineup to navigate when things are running right.”
Things have been running mostly right for Crowder, but one consistent source of adversity and frustration were injuries. Peyton Holt (58 RBI, eight home runs) missed four weeks with a broken hand, Jeffry Mercado (44 RBI) has had several hand injuries and Criss has recently come down with mononucleosis, for example.
However, those issues have provided moments for Crowder to prove the depth of its lineup.
“Every week, we had a new injury to key players,” Lallemand said. “I don’t think we started the same lineup for two straight months because someone was hurt every week. ... It’s just on to the next guy. The next guy always stepped up and I’ve been proud of their resilience in that, because a lot of teams, we lose two or three guys in a week’s time and have to shut it down or sacrifice some things, but we’ve had guys step up in those roles.”
With his best team ever and the tournament’s top seed, Lallemand has no reason not to ask himself, “Why can’t this be Crowder’s year?”
“I’m looking forward to being back,” he said. “After the COVID year and everything else, it’s the best event in baseball in my mind and I can’t wait to spend Memorial weekend there.”