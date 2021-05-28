Having made its first trip to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in 2017, Florence-Darlington Technical College (S.C.) and its 12th-year coach, Preston McDonald, know all about the tournament’s stakes, its festive atmosphere and, after being sent home after two games last time around, how well they’ll have to perform to make a run.
With one day left before 2021 JUCO World Series starts, there’s only one thing the Stingers don’t know: the location of their bats.
The team’s equipment was divided into six boxes and shipped to Grand Junction via UPS, a cheaper alternative for the school than bringing the equipment on their flight to Denver. Five of the boxes arrived, but the missing one contained a very important tool for baseball — the team’s bats, including all of their fungo bats for practice purposes.
“I’m not exactly sure what happened,” McDonald said. “The sixth (box) wouldn’t show up on UPS tracking, so we tried calling every number we could find for them, and pretty much everybody through their customer service department said it was lost and that there’s really nothing they can do other than file a claim and they would keep me updated through that claim. It could take up to eight business days.
“Eight business days from now, the World Series is over. That obviously isn’t going to work.”
Fortunately, Florence-Darlington has found some bats for its practices, purchasing a few from Play It Again Sports in Grand Junction. There’s still a chance that the box will arrive today thanks to a player’s connections, but McDonald doesn’t find its arrival likely.
“We’ve got some people we know through UPS, one of our player’s parents’ friends is helping with this, and we’re hoping to have them (today),” McDonald said. “I’ll believe it when I get it in my hands, but obviously, we’re holding out hope, so we’ll see what happens.”
Should the box not arrive, seventh-seeded Florence-Darlington, which opens the JUCO World Series Saturday at 9 a.m. against McLennan (Texas), has a contingency plan in place.
“We’ve got some parents that are flying into Denver, and they’ve volunteered to go to sporting goods stores over there and buy some bats if we need them,” McDonald said. “We’re obviously hoping that’s not the case. We don’t want anybody to spend any extra money. We’ve had a couple of vendors and companies reach out and volunteer to send us some bats if we need them, as well, so we’ll see what happens.
“We’re holding out hope for our own stuff.”