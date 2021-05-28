A perennial fan favorite is back in the Grand Valley on the prowl for another ring to add to its collection.
The Gators of San Jacinto College-North (Texas), five-time national champions, are no strangers to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. The Gators’ most recent title came in 1990, but they’ve been Suplizio Field mainstays since, with this year’s berth being the 24th in their history and their 17th in the past 24 years.
Twelve of those 24 trips now have come under coach Tom Arrington. The Gators have made the national championship game six times under Arrington, coming up short each time.
With the adversity this particular San Jacinto squad has been through, from the coronavirus to a winter storm that wreaked havoc in Texas, this could be the year the Gators return to their throne. Arrington — the winningest coach in JUCO World Series history with 40 victories — is still searching for his first national title.
“I think the team is very, very excited,” Arrington. “We faced a lot of adversity with COVID protocols, being shut down. We had the winter freeze here in Texas that shut us down, every school in Texas was shut down for a couple of weeks. It’s been a challenging year. We’ve been tested on many fronts.
“The competition this year was very good, too. I think there are a lot of high-end quality players around, due to the bottleneck of players at higher levels.”
Stiff competition is nothing new for San Jacinto, which had to survive a thriller against Navarro, the Southern District’s (now Mid-South) 2019 JUCO representative, in the district tournament to earn a trip back to Grand Junction. The Gators led 7-0 before the Bulldogs roared back to take a 9-8 lead.
That was when Mason Auer connected on a two-run double in the eighth inning, the hit that lifted San Jacinto to another JUCO World Series.
Auer coming through when the season was on the brink wasn’t a surprise.
“Offensively, I think we’re led by Mason Auer,” Arrington said. “Mason Auer is having a tremendous year. He’s leading our team in average, RBI and home runs. Him along with Harold Coll, Sabin Ceballos, Armani Sanchez ... the depth in our lineup is something we might not have had over the years, but this year is the exception for that.”
Auer has produced 51 RBI, nine home runs and 31 stolen bases. The man batting in front of him, Mason Lytle, has 45 RBI, eight home runs and 15 stolen bases. Ceballos’ 50 RBI are second on the team, and his eight home runs are tied with Lytle for second. Chase Adkinson has homered seven times and has 42 RBI.
But the Gators don’t simply rely on their talent and depth at the plate to win high-scoring games all the time. Instead, San Jacinto has a deep rotation of pitchers who, more often than not, silence opposing bats.
“We’ve always been strong in pitching, and I think we’re bringing in a good staff again this year, probably led by Thomas Burbank, who, to me, could be a candidate for first-team All-American,” Arrington said. “He’s 12-0 with a 1.80 ERA. Add Hunter Hollan, a very good arm, Matt Tieding, Evan Hiatt, Cole McMillan, these kind of guys are all tough. They all compete. I can mark them up there with anyone else in the country.”
Burbank has allowed only 15 earned runs in 71 innings this season, striking out 79. Hollan leads the Gators with 95 strikeouts and has walked only 12 batters in 66 innings.
San Jacinto’s 2019 team wasn’t allowed to play in the postseason as a result of the National Junior College Athletic Association sanctioning the program over scholarship numbers. Instead, Navarro was the district’s representative in Grand Junction.
Despite the sanctions, Arrington kept the squad together, helping maintain the program’s successful culture and moving forward to brighter days, such as the 2021 season.
“We made the call to some of the returners and said, ‘You’re welcome to go, or you can come back,’ and every single player wanted to come back,” Arrington said. “That’s a testament to the program and the development we have here. I think it would have been one of the best (San Jac) clubs ever in Grand Junction, and it would have been nice for the fans to see a first-round player like (No. 17 overall pick to the Washington Nationals) Jackson Rutledge.”
Arrington and his players didn’t enjoy watching the 2019 postseason unfold without being a part of the process. While that roster has since moved on to colleges at the NCAA Division I level, Arrington hasn’t forgotten that feeling, and it’s been present in his mind throughout the season.
“It’s motivated us in many ways to get back to Grand Junction,” Arrington said. “With last year being shut down with COVID and the year before, there was a lot of motivation for the guys this year to get us back on track. I think this is the first year I’ve ever had a team where none of them had that experience and they’re excited to do it and to go.”
If all the adversity the Gators have faced translates to their time in Grand Junction, they might just be the most difficult squad to beat.