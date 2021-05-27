The Grand Junction High School girls tennis team cemented an undefeated Southwestern League season Thursday with a 5-2 win over Central at Canyon View Park.
For the Tigers (9-1, 6-0 SWL), Emma Aubert won 6-0, 6-0 over Mary Beckstead in No. 1 singles, Emma Thompson won 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 over Curtrice Hansen in No. 2 singles and Charlie King won 6-0, 6-1 over Jessica Warner in No. 3 singles. Grand Junction also won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, with Natalie Hanks and Kylie Hanks defeating Adi Hill and Jordan Bauer 6-1, 6-1, and Lizzie Ballard and Emma Rose defeating Lenah Anderson and Tsifira Berger 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
For the Warriors (3-5, 2-5 SWL), Jennika Quintana and Alexis Wickham won 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 over Madi Sites and Kinya Tate in No. 3 doubles, and Caysee Calton and Claire Dziwisz won 6-4, 6-2 over Juliette Berry and Lanie Daugherty in No. 4 doubles.
Fruita Monument 6, Aspen 1: The Wildcats (8-1) cruised on the road against the Skiers (5-3). Abby Deeths won 6-2, 6-3 over Stef Wojcik in No. 2 singles and Jaidynn Maynard won 6-3, 6-2 over Avery Leonard in No. 3 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Tessa Reimer and Breckyn Dunn won 6-2, 6-2 over Sadie Bayko and Sonya Tralins. In No. 2 doubles, Emily Leane and Savanna Mattas won 6-3, 6-1 over Gemma Hill and Emma Bern. In No. 3 doubles, Emily Austin won 6-1, 6-0 over Andie Sherman and Presley Brennan. In No. 4 doubles, Emily Richardson won 6-3, 6-1 over Amelia Hecht and Lily Citron.
GIRLS SOCCER
Makenna Flinn scored three goals and assisted on two more as Fruita dominated Central 10-0 at Canyon View Park.
Audrey Geer scored twice, Lauren Hansen scored a goal and had three assists, Kylie Wells had one goal and two assists, Hayley Howe had one goal and one assist, and Olivia Stoffel and Ella Haupt also scored for the Wildcats (4-0-1, 3-0-1 SWL). Amber Rice stopped both of the shots she faced from the Warriors (1-4, 0-4 SWL).
Durango 3, Grand Junction 0: The Tigers lost on the road to fall to 2-3 in the SWL.
BOYS LACROSSE
Parker Stanfield scored seven goals to lead the way as Grand Junction defeated Montrose 12-9. Chase Vanderhofven scored twice and assisted on another goal for the visiting Tigers (2-3 4A/5A Mountain League), who sent the Indians to 0-4 in the Mountain League.
Fruita Monument 18, Glenwood Springs 6: Tony Farber outscored the Demons (2-2 Mountain) by himself, tallying eight goals and adding an assist to lead the Wildcats (4-1 Mountain) to the victory at Canyon View Park.
Kaison Stegelmeier scored three goals, Carter Stephens had two goals and four assists, Jeremy Rice had five assists and one goal, Mason Compton scored one goal and had two assists, and Jonathan Dietrich, Jacob Morse and Calvin Nycum all scored one goal for Fruita.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Maya DeGeorge scored six goals as Grand Junction rolled to a 15-5 win over Montrose at Canyon View Park.
Myka Neville, Zenobia Byerly, Bridget Bankert and Amelia Knaysi scored twice for the Tigers (4-0, 3-0 Mountain), with Neville and Knaysi also contributing assists. Riley Pope had a goal and an assist, and Caley Shiflett assisted on a goal. The Indians fell to 0-5 in the Mountain League.