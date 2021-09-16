The Grand Junction High School softball team lost both games of a doubleheader Wednesday at Durango , falling 15-0 in the first game and 22-12 in the second.
In the first game, a three-inning contest, Kaylie Kellerby and Polly Senko had the only two hits for the Tigers (2-9, 0-3 Southwestern League).
In the second game, Grand Junction jumped to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first, with a Senko bunt scoring Kellerby to spark the early surge. However, Kelly Arthur hit a two-run triple to get Durango (10-3, 3-1 SWL) on the board. The Demons were down 7-3 after one inning.
The Tigers extended their lead in the top of the second when Amberlynn Lechleiter hit a double, Isabella Crown hit a bases-clearing, three-run double and Veda Irwin’s double drove in Crown to make it 11-3 . Durango then scored 17 runs in the second and third innings for a 20-11 lead. The game ended when Durango scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Teagan Kehm and Sydney Flores hit home runs for the Demons.