It’s becoming more and more likely that the coronavirus pandemic will rob high school seniors of their final prep spring sports seasons.
The Colorado High School Activities Association is holding out hope that teams can return to the playing field for even a shortened season if Colorado lifts the stay-at-home edict later this month. If that doesn’t happen, the virus will also claim a season for juniors hoping to get noticed by college coaches.
Many spring athletes sign in the early period in November, so their junior year is critical.
Fruita Monument pitcher Jacob Weaver believed this was his year. Instead of having a season’s worth of highlights and stats to send to college coaches, he has two games, a one-batter relief appearance (a four-pitch strikeout) and one four-inning start, both on March 12 in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic.
As the teams were playing, CHSAA officials and district athletic directors were discussing a suspension of the season, which went into effect March 13 and has been extended to the end of this month.
“Coaches love seeing how you play in games. They can see talent when you’re playing catch or hitting or throwing a bullpen, but they want to see you in games,” Weaver said. “It’s been pretty hard to get game footage to send the coaches.”
Weaver is open to playing at a junior college or a four-year school, and he’s using every avenue available. He’s posted links to highlights on his Twitter account, filling out questionnaires for various colleges and emailing coaches.
“I have a few coaches kind of interested in me. We’ve been in contact with them,” he said. “They’re asking for old footage, any new footage that we have, just throwing (bull)pens at my house, but Twitter was a big thing, trying to post on Twitter, keeping my updated stats and my updated speed and velo. ... It’s been weird. I’m just trying to contact them any way I can.”
Weaver’s high school coach, Ray McLennan, knows the unsigned seniors and juniors are concerned about the recruiting process, but also knows college coaches understand what they’re up against.
“Colleges will take that into account. There’s the adage that if you can play, they’ll find you, and that’s what it comes down to,” McLennan said. “We have kids even get recruited late in their senior year. It’ll change things, but at the same time, if you can play, they’ll find you.”
If the spring prep season is called off, Weaver is holding out hope for his third season of summer ball with Gene Taylor’s American Legion team. The American Legion has canceled regionals and the World Series, but is leaving the regular season up to individual state associations. Colorado American Legion is monitoring state regulations before making a decision on this summer.
Weaver has one more avenue in the fall with the Colorado Rockies Scout Team, traveling to Denver to play with some of the top players in the state. The program has separate teams for seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
“We go to the Arizona Fall Classic, which is the biggest tournament in the state in the fall for coaches,” he said. “I got to play in front of 50, 60 college coaches, got to meet a lot of good guys, a lot of good connections. (The coaches) said they’ll help however they can at this time, getting our names out to coaches.”
Weaver’s father, Andy, pitched at Butler County Community College and Northeast Louisiana, now Louisiana-Monroe. Some of his former teammates are college coaches and have been in contact with the second of four baseball-playing brothers.
“Luckily I have three brothers that all play baseball so we’ve all been able to play catch on our own, throw bullpens on our own, we have a batting cage at our house so we’ve been able to keep our work up. We’ve been able to stay positive,” he said.
Still, he’d rather be playing for the Wildcats with his friends, something he thinks isn’t going to happen until next spring.
“Whenever we first got postponed I was hoping we’d start back up, and then they pushed the lockdown even further and then extended the cancellation of the season,” he said. “I’m thinking we’re not going to go back to school even, now that we’re out until May with this lockdown. I’m thinking it’s going to be over, which sucks. I love our seniors, love playing with them. It’s a shame, but we’ll see what happens.
“We were excited. We had a lot of chemistry and we were ready to six-peat the league.”