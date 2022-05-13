The final push has begun.
Teams across the country have begun qualifying tournaments for this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, with the first teams expected to lock up spots this weekend.
Top-ranked Walters State Community College (Tenn.), won the Region 17 tournament title on Thursday with a 17-4 victory over Dyersburg State and will host No. 16 Georgia Highlands in a best-of-three series for the Appalachian District starting Tuesday.
Second-ranked Chipola College (Florida) was upset by Central Florida 7-2 in the first game Thursday in the South Atlantic District tournament in Lakeland. The district revamped its qualifying procedure this year, with the four conference champions hosting a runner-up from another conference in a best-of-three series. The four winners advanced to a double-elimination tournament, with the title game Saturday. Indian River beat Miami Dade 9-1 on Friday and plays Central Florida in the winners’ bracket with Chipola and Miami-Dade playing an elimination game.
A look at the other eight districts:
East: Harford (Maryland) is hosting the four-team tournament today and Saturday, which features No. 14 Florence-Darlington Tech and USC Sumter from South Carolina and Monroe College from New York.
Mid-South: Alvin and No. 12 San Jacinto College-North play a best-of-three series this weekend in Houston.
Midwest: Three regional tournaments are this weekend in Illinois and Iowa, with the district tournament May 18-21. Wabash Valley, ranked third in the nation, and Iowa Western, No. 10, are favorites to advance out of their respective regions.
Plains: Kansas also changed its qualifying format, with eight best-of-three series at home sites in the first round this week. Winners will play an eight-team double-elimination tournament in Manhattan from May 17-21. Cowley College is ranked ninth and Kansas City is No. 17 in the latest NJCAA poll.
South: Play began Thursday with two play-in games in Oxford, Alabama, with the championship game on May 17. No. 18 Shelton State is the top seed from the North Division, with Chattahoochee Valley No. 1 in the South Division.
South Central: Delgado Community College is hosting a three-team, double-elimination tournament in New Orleans from May 20-22 against champions from Oklahoma and Missouri, which will be determined this weekend. Eastern Oklahoma is ranked No. 8 and Crowder College (Missouri) is No. 9.
Southwest: McLennan Community College, ranked fourth, is looking to defend its national championship starting today in the eight-team tournament in Midland, Texas. Grayson County is No. 19 and New Mexico JC is No. 20.
West: Sixth-ranked Central Arizona lost 3-1 to Cochise on Thursday in the first game of the Region 1 best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the district playoffs. Salt Lake City CC, ranked 11th, is hosting the Region 18 tournament this weekend. with In the Region 9 tournament, at UC Health Stadium in Colorado Springs, the home of the Pioneer League’s Rocky Mountain Vibes, host Trinidad State and Southeast (Neb.) both won and will play today to advance to the final. Otero and Lamar will play today in an elimination game.