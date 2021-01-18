Freshman Tristan Kelly won both of her matches Sunday, plus received a forfeit, in the Colorado Mesa women’s wrestling team’s three duals in the Tornado Duals in Bristol, Tennessee.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 7, lost all three duals to three of the top four teams in the nation, 37-10 to No. 2 McKendree University (Illinois); 33-12 to No. 4 King University (Tennessee); and 37-10 to No. 3 Emmanuel College (Georgia).
Kelly improved to 5-0 at 170 pounds, pinning Grace Kristoff of McKendree in 4 minutes, 33 seconds, getting a forfeit against King and then recording a 10-0 technical fall against Emmanuel’s Heaven Byrd.
It’s likely Kelly will move into the individual national rankings when they’re updated later this week.
Third-ranked Marissa Gallegos got the only other win for the Mavericks against McKendree, pinning seventh-ranked Payton Stroud in 2:42. Gallegos (4-1) recorded a 10-0 tech fall against Emmanuel’s Alexandra Herle.
Seventh-ranked Kaylee Lacy, a junior from Grand Junction, was trailing in the final seconds of her 143-pound match against Julia Padilla, ranked No. 7 at 136 pounds. Lacy, though, got a headlock on Padilla, throwing her to her back for a pin with 12 seconds remaining.
Against King, freshman Isabeau Shalack pinned third-ranked Nia Croasdale in 5:47 for the only on-mat victory for CMU.
Colorado Mesa went 2-3 on the opening weekend of the season, and has a rematch with Emmanuel at Brownson Arena on Jan. 29.