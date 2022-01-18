There’s just something about a Central-Grand Junction dual that brings out the best in wrestlers.
Over the years — the schools have been competing since 1954 — there have been countless marquee matchups. And with 10 wrestlers ranked by On the Mat, tonight’s dual should not disappoint.
Already this season, stalwarts Devin Hickey of Central and Grand Junction’s Micah Kenney have locked horns.
Kenney is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A and Hickey is No. 5 in 4A.
Their first meeting occurred at the Warrior Classic quarterfinals with Kenney winning 5-2 on his way to the 160-pound title. Last Wednesday, they met at the Jackpot Duals with Hickey extracting some revenge with a 6-4 decision. The anticipation of a looming battle like this ignites fans.
Wrestlers from both schools know each other well after years of pee wee and middle school battles. Rankings are irrelevant, because a wrestler’s reputation can be made with one memorable match.
Tonight’s matchup begins what is a series of mid-week duals that spotlight area teams. Thursday, Fruita Monument and Montrose square off in Fruita and Palisade visits Delta. All duals begin at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Central and Grand Junction travel to what most wrestlers consider the toughest tournament in the state.
Even more so than the state tournament, the Top of the Rockies Tournament in Lafayette blends the best of all four classifications, plus top-notch out-of-state competition.
Fifteen top-10 ranked teams from Colorado will be in attendance, including the top seven 5A teams — led by Pomona. The Colorado teams entered have won 81 state championships.
It is not uncommon for an individual state champion to barely place, much less win a weight class. In 2020, John Mall’s Wesley VanMatre, a four-time state champion, finished fifth.
This 36-team tournament may not receive the acclaim of the state tournament, but it has every wrestler’s respect.
Palisade hosts Moffat County on Friday and is at the North Fork Tournament in Hotchkiss on Saturday. That tournament should be one of the best small-school tournaments of the year. Some of the teams slated to compete are Cedaredge (No. 4 2A), Mancos (No. 8 2A) and Gunnison (No. 9 3A).
Fruita Monument wrestles Saturday in a tournament at Castle View in Castle Rock.
The District 51 girls will be in Loveland on Saturday, where the Phoenix will take part in a tournament.
State qualifying regionals are less than a month away, and last weekend area teams traveled far and wide to sharpen their skills.
Grand Junction and Montrose were two of 20 teams at the Arvada West Tournament won by Pomona. The Tigers finished ninth and the Indians 10th, respectively. Grand Junction’s Kenney and Andrew Leyba both placed third. Leyba lost his semifinal match to Jefferson two-time state champion Angelo Lozado. Montrose junior Dmarian Lopez added to his Warrior Classic title by earning the 285-pound title. Lopez, who is undefeated at 12-0, is ranked No. 2 in 4A.
Cedaredge dominated the 16-team Wiggins Invitational. They scored 239 points followed by Lyons with 113. Nine Bruins placed, led by first-place medalists Tel Geyer (106), Landon Martin (120), Lane Hunsberger (126), Ethan Toothaker (138) and Jory Hoerr (195). Ty Walck (182) lost 13-6 in the finals to top-ranked Pepper Rusher of Wiggins, however, the night before at a dual, Walck beat Rusher 6-4.
Delta was in Florence for the 30-team Mel Smith Tournament. Panther Gus Butler, ranked seventh in 3A, brought home a fourth-place medal.