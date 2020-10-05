Instead of playing on the playground when he was a kid, Carson Kerr was playing at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
Kerr played the course to improve his game and learn from more experienced players.
That early start has helped the Grand Junction High School senior mature into an outstanding prep golfer. Today, he begins play in his fourth consecutive Class 5A state tournament.
“(I want to credit) all of the people I’ve met at Lincoln Park,” Kerr said. “That golf course always treated me very well. A lot of people there have helped me through my journey playing golf. Playing there and practicing there all the time has helped me a lot.”
Kerr finished 10th at the state tournament as a sophomore, his best performance in the event.
He hopes to finish higher at The Club at Rolling Hills in Golden.
“It’s honestly just about not overthinking anything,” Kerr said. “I just need to play my game like I usually do, play like I’m playing with my teammates. I’ve done three years of state already and I think my fourth one gives me a good chance to win it just because I have the experience and I’ll probably be a lot more relaxed.”
Joining Kerr in the state tournament is senior teammate Dylan Beagle, whose final prep golf event of his career is his first state appearance.
No matter how he finishes, Beagle is satisfied with the biggest achievement of his prep athletic career.
“It’s awesome,” Beagle said. “I spent a lot of time working over the summer. It was almost every day out there working, either playing or practicing in some way. To have that pay off is really awesome.”
Joining the two Tiger teammates in Golden will be Fruita Monument’s Josh Stouder and Kade Hayward, both of whom competed in last season’s state tournament.
Stouder is playing in his third 5A state tournament and believes he’s playing the best golf of his career this season.
“(My biggest advantage is) just knowing what it’s about this year,” the senior said. “The first year, I was like, ‘I’ve never been here before,’ I was all nervous. The second year, I thought I could do better. Now, I’m where I can just go out and play.”
Last year was the first appearance at state for Hayward, a junior who is in line to be the Wildcats’ leader next season.
“I’ve just got to be calm, cool and collected and all that,” Hayward said. “This season, I feel like there’s a lot more competition than last year. I feel like the courses got harder this year, too.”
Palisade’s Brandon Rubalcaba qualified for the 4A state tournament at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs, a first for the senior. He shot an 87 in the regional at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, finishing in the top 13 for players not on the top two teams in the event to qualify for state.
However, instead of playing in his final prep golf event, he’s quarantined in his home after being exposed to a student in school who tested positive for COVID-19. Rubalcaba’s initial coronavirus test was negative.
District and school officials pleaded with Mesa County Public Health and the Colorado High School Activities Association to revise the quarantine, but all requests for Rubalcaba to play were denied.