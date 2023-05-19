When Chris Hanks gets a gut feeling, it’s paid off more often than not.
Thursday in the Division II South Central Regional tournament at The Diamond, Hanks knew the Mavericks needed a clutch hit, so he went to his bench with two out and the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a one-run game.
Caleb Thomason, who hit a pair of home runs in last weekend’s RMAC Tournament, delivered a sharp single up the middle to score two runs and give the Mavericks just enough breathing room for a 6-3 victory against Lubbock Christian.
"Well, Ethan's (Ezor) good against lefties. That's why he started (at third base) and Caleb's good against righties. That's why we pinch hit, and we kind of set that up, those kids knew that," Hanks said. "We've done that a little bit this year and that was really an easy decision.
"Caleb's got a great eye and great feel for not only the game, but hitting, so I felt he'd give us good chance, it neutralizes the breaking ball just a little bit, you know, breaking into a lefty rather than away from a righty. Caleb just came through."
Thomason’s single came off reliever Colton Brown, who walked the bases loaded, and scored Julian Boyd and Conrad Villafuerte.
The Mavericks (46-9) play St. Edward’s at 6 tonight in what becomes a best-of-three series to advance to the Super Regional. The teams play again at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with a third game, if necessary, at 6 p.m.
Mesa, seeded second in the regional, struck first, with Christos Stefanos hitting what at first appeared to be a routine fly ball to right, but the ball just kept carrying until it cleared the fence for a solo home run in the second inning.
CMU starter Jacob Rhoades got out of a couple of early jams, then gave up two runs in the fourth inning. The Chaparrals, who lost to St. Edward’s 6-2 in the first game of the day, took a 2-1 lead on a pair of base hits and a fielder’s choice after Rhoades walked the leadoff man.
Rhoades (6-2) struck out seven over seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits.
"I think just having the mindset of not having to do too much and really just trusting the guys behind me, trusting the coaches with the pitch selection and executing the pitches, just really putting faith in all the guys behind me," Rhoades said of his start. "And like I said, with our coaching staff, I think it's been able to put us in a real good situations, put me in a good mental spot to be able to just play for my guys, you know, let them work behind me."
A couple of chances went awry for CMU, first in the fourth inning with runners at the corners with one out. The Mavericks tried to squeeze home the tying run, with Declan Wiesner putting down a bunt and Ezor breaking from third. The bunt stayed in front of the plate, with pitcher Ryan Markwardt tossing to the plate for the out.
As is their nature, the Mavericks didn't panic.
"Well, you know, we talked about it, right? When things go bad, we're gonna move on and solve the problem, because baseball is a really hard game to play," Hanks said. "And when you play it well, looks easy, but it's very hard. So from this point forward, we're just we're not gonna worry about mistakes. We're gonna move to the next pitch and the next play because the other stuff just doesn't help you win this time of year."
Through the first five innings, CMU hit several balls right at people, but in the sixth, Stevenson Reynolds finally laced a double down the left-field line and Harrison Rodgers followed with an RBI single to the gap in left-center.
"Obviously that that first pitcher had a great changeup, I think it was a big adjustment for all of us," Reynolds said. "For me, personally, I was trying to see something up in the zone, especially with that changeup, and I was able to get that double, kind of start things. I think we were really sitting back on that and we got timely hits."
Ezor put down a sacrifice bunt, with Markwardt opting to throw to second to get the lead runner. His throw hit the dirt in front of the base, bouncing into the outfield, and Rodgers took third, then attempted to score, but was thrown out at the plate. Ezor, who took second on the throw, scored on Wiesner’s double just inside the bag at third that rolled to the left-field corner to put the Mavs up 3-2.
After Thomason’s hit, the Mavericks turned the game over to closer Anthony Durbano, who gave up a leadoff home run to Brevin McCool, which glanced off the glove of center fielder Rob Sharrar, who nearly made a leaping catch at the wall. The Chaps (35-23) had a runner at second with one out, but a ground ball and a strikeout got CMU out of the inning.
CMU picked up an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Wiesner drew a leadoff walk and was bunted to second by Jonathan Gonzalez. A wild pitch moved Wiesner to third, and he came home on Rob Sharrar’s fly ball to left.
The Chaps challenged that Wiesner left the base early, but after video review, the umpires confirmed that Wiesner properly tagged up and scored, giving the Mavs a 6-3 lead.
Durbano earned his ninth save of the season.
The regional will come down to the same matchup as last season, which CMU won in the third game, 28-9 to advance to the Super Regional.
The Mavericks, who plan to start freshman Liam Hohenstein tonight, will take the same approach as they have all season, manufacturing runs however they need to. They fell behind in the fourth inning Thursday, and they knew they had plenty of time to get the offense going.
"I think we we stayed positive through it all, which is important," Reynolds said. "You know, there's a lot of there's a lot of ballgame left, we've got time. We've been able to come through in those big moments."