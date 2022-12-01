Determining what is wrong with QB Russell Wilson, above, is one of the questions the Broncos must answer in the final six games of the 2022 season. Another query is which receiver — Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton or KJ Hamler is worth keeping?
The Associated Press
Figuring out the pecking order for the wide receivers among Jerry Jeudy, 10 and Courtland Sutton, 14, is one of the key questions for the Broncos for the remainder of the 2022 season.
How bad are the Denver Broncos to get Patrick Mahomes flexed out of prime-time television?
The Kansas City quarterback is quite possibly the most marketable player in the NFL, especially to younger audiences. But the Broncos’ Dec. 11 matchup against their divisional rivals was moved from Sunday Night Football to a 2:05 p.m. start. In favor of the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
The former is coached by a talented young head coach who actually secured buy-in from his players and revived the career of his young quarterback. The latter features an exciting young gunslinger at quarterback leading an offense capable of posting huge point totals.
After Denver lost to the island of misfit players that is the Carolina Panthers, posting a paltry 10 points in the process, the NFL can’t be blamed for mercifully shielding the national television audience. And the move might be helpful for the Broncos, too, guarding them against the scrutiny of the larger viewing public.
Regardless of the time in which these final six games of the season are played, they won’t lead to anything meaningful in a pure football sense. There isn’t a miraculous playoff run on the horizon, nor will that first-round draft pick reward anyone but Seattle.
That doesn’t mean these games are without potential, though. There are a few key points to examine over these final few games.
WHAT’S UP WITH RUSS?
The quarter-billion-dollar quarterback has had a disastrous debut season in Denver, made worse by an unorganized coaching staff and injuries, both to Wilson and his offensive line. I don’t care about the sideline exchange between defensive tackle Mike Purcell and Wilson. Football’s an emotional game and teams at every level have these spats every season.
I’m even less interested in how many Broncos players showed up to Wilson’s 34th birthday party, as reported by 9New’s Mike Klis.
What is fascinating is that 12 months ago, Wilson returned from a finger injury to finish his Seahawks tenure with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, winning four of the final seven games. Wilson’s skills didn’t suddenly fall off a cliff, even if he’s injured. He’s also played behind terrible offensive lines before, with him still making the Pro Bowl in 2018 despite being protected by some of the worst blocking in NFL history.
The Broncos are saddled with Wilson’s huge contract at least through 2023, where it would be financially painful but ultimately manageable to cut ties. Maybe it’s overly optimistic, but perhaps a fresh, injury-free start under a new coaching staff will be the spark to have Wilson click in Denver.
WHAT’S THE WIDE RECEIVER PECKING ORDER?
Some related questions: Is Courtland Sutton washed? Can Jerry Jeudy stop dropping the football? How does K.J. Hamler fit in the mix? Do you remember Tim Patrick?
While Patrick won’t return this season, it’s likely that the other three will see the field in some capacity through the final few games.
Between the draft capital spent on Sutton and Jeudy, there’s hope at least one of them would cement a place as a top-notch wide receiver.
Both Jeudy and Hamler are battling injuries but could return as early as the Ravens game on Sunday. There’s an opportunity for one of these receivers to secure a lead role on the team.
WHICH DEFENSIVE PIECES DOES DENVER KEEP?
These final few games are somewhat of an extended tryout for key players in the defense. A few players are safe, like Justin Simmons, Pat Surtain II and the players along the edge. But others will have to earn long-term contracts, either in Denver or elsewhere. This Broncos’ defense has been fantastic. If not the best in the league, certainly one of the top five.
Teams will come calling and management will have some tough decisions to make regarding who to keep and who to let walk.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
As of Wednesday evening, the Broncos are 8.5-point underdogs against the Ravens with the over-under set at 38.5.
At this point, the Broncos are 3-8 against the spread and have hit the under 10 times in 11 games. The Ravens are 4-6-1 against the spread and have gone under seven times in 11 tries.