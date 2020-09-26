Friends of Youth and Nature is all about getting kids outdoors, and the experience of growing a garden is one of the best outdoor adventures kids can have close to home.
With the current pandemic, it’s easy for the outdoor spirit to be diminished — but gardening gives kids a chance to be outside.
Time in the garden is rewarding, meditative, and productive. For young people it’s a way to engage deeply with Mother Nature by getting into the soil. In Delta, Montrose and Mesa counties there are several programs that get kids outdoors and into the soil to learn and experience nature’s wonders.
The Delta County School district has a Farm to School program with a garden at each of the eight elementary schools. Program Director Angela Flores provides the energy, vision, knowledge and enthusiasm to create a successful and fun program. The kids learn to grow their own food and can bring those skills home to add to the food on the table. They learn where food comes from, how to grow it on their own, and how working in the soil can contribute to healthy bodies and minds. Kids learn to be soil stewards through these experiences in the garden.
During the school year the kids come to the outdoor garden to learn soil science, composting, pollinators and pollination, seed saving, plant life cycles, insect life cycles, and about water sources and soil erosion.
In the summer the Garden Club program meets once a week for a few hours at five of the district schools. The students spend their time maintaining the garden, getting a gardening lesson and conducting experiments. For example, they might do some soil testing and discuss natural amendments to add to soil to better support plant health. As the garden starts producing, the club members learn how to market and sell their produce at a local farmer’s market.
Since COVID prevented the club from meeting regularly this summer, seed and soil kits were given to the members to take home. They grew radishes, lettuce and sweet peas — plants that grow and grow again when cut. This was productive, educational, and placed the kids in the dirt out of doors.
Young people don’t automatically love putting their hands or feet into the soil. They may even hate getting dirty — but the world includes dirt. Once they experience putting their feet into the soil, or looking at soil through a magnifying glass, they begin to understand the fun of it all. Once they start actually looking for things in soil, and understand it’s more than “dirt,” they love it. As one child said, “I played in the soil and it was so much fun!”
The Mesa County Central library has developed a discovery garden for families. Take a tour of the garden with your children and start plans for next spring’s garden projects. The library is hosting special fall garden events. Check their website event calendar (mesacountylibraries.org). You can also check out a pass to visit the butterfly exhibit at the Grand Junction Botanical Garden and learn how important pollinators are to successful gardens.
It takes adults as well as children to bring these ideas to life. If you love digging in the dirt, and enjoying the fruits of your labor, consider sharing the experience of gardening with youth in your community. Not only will you be joining Friends of Youth in Nature in the effort to get kids outdoors, you will get outdoors too and benefit from the surprising wonders in our own backyard.
Friends of Youth and Nature is a non-profit that promotes opportunities for youth and families to get outside, experience outdoor activities, and explore nature. To learn more, visit: www.friendsofyouthandnature.org.