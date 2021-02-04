As Kieran Thompson sat at the signing table outside Grand Junction High School, pen in hand and eager to sign his name, he had two of his most influential people by his side: his former coach, Cole Allison, and his current coach, Kyle Sand.
Thompson signed on the dotted line, fulfilling his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Adams State University.
“Everybody that I talked to whenever I went on my recruiting trips told me, ‘You’ll know somewhere is home whenever you get there,’ ” Thompson said. “Whenever I visited Adams State, the atmosphere of the wrestling room, the atmosphere of everybody there, the town itself, it felt like home for my college career, at least. I’m excited to be a Grizzly and move on from there.”
Thompson, last year’s Class 5A champion at 132 pounds who is in the hunt for another state title at 145 this winter, is following in the collegiate footsteps of Sand, who also wrestled for Adams State before serving as an assistant coach prior to being hired as Allison’s replacement at Grand Junction.
“Coach Sand helped me a lot throughout the recruiting process with getting my name out there, but he wasn’t biased to whether I was going there,” Thompson said. “He wanted what’s best for me and the place I could be the most successful at.”
Thompson was one of four Grand Junction athletes and 11 District 51 athletes to sign with colleges Wednesday. Other Tigers joining him were Carson Kerr, Dolcie Hanlon and Izzy Lane.
Kerr, who made it to the 5A state golf tournament all four years of high school, will continue to shape his swing at Fort Lewis College.
“I like Durango. I think the campus is pretty cool,” Kerr said. “We had a high school tournament down there. When I visited the campus, I just walked around and it just felt like home there. There’s a course right next to the campus, so that’s why I picked it.”
Hanlon, who has scored or assisted on 29 goals in 29 games at the varsity level, signed to play soccer at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Despite not having a junior season because of COVID-19, she still impressed college coaches in camps she attended.
“I was looking at a lot of different colleges during this summer,” Hanlon said. “My options were pretty wide open. Then I did a college showcase camp there, and right after it, they sent me a text like, ‘We were really impressed by how you played.’ I just got to know the coaches and once I went on my official visit, that really sold it for me. The players, the atmosphere, the culture at UNK was something I really wanted to be a part of.”
Lane, who became a key defender in the secondary for Grand Junction’s football team, is headed to Presentation College in South Dakota.
“I ended up with seven offers and it was time to make a decision,” Lane said. “I fell in love with the coaching staff. I like that it’s a small school where I can get to know everyone around me. It’s a nice campus. It’s somewhere I wanted to be.”
At Central, Triston Nostrand, who was 5-4 with 39 strikeouts and also had 12 RBI in only one true varsity season, signed to continue playing on the diamond at Otero Junior College in La Junta.
“I had a few opportunities, but I feel like they gave me the best opportunity to improve and go to the next level, if that’s what I want to do,” Nostrand said. “I’m looking forward to just getting out of town and improving my game.”
Palisade’s Addie Steele, a consistent rebounder and defender on the court, will play basketball at Hastings College in Nebraska.
“I really like Hastings because of the environment there,” Steele said. “It’s a good, tight-knit community, but also, the coaching staff seems really cool. The gym is pretty amazing, too.”
Fruita Monument led all schools in the Grand Valley with five college signees.
Rio Groves, who has scored 35 goals in 25 varsity lacrosse games, is the only local athlete to sign with Colorado Mesa University.
“I think just the fact that it’s in town is great,” Groves said. “I love their coaching staff and a lot of their players are great. I just love them all. I’m really excited to stay home.”
Jace Hinton, hoping to have his best season on the diamond as a senior, will play collegiately at Ventura Community College in California.
“(Ventura) Coach Cole Mahoney-Bruer really made me feel welcome there,” Hinton said. “Talking to some of the guys who are on the team now, they’re really excited to have me and I’m excited to go there and play.”
Hinton’s teammate, Jacob Weaver, is going to Nashville for his college baseball career. Weaver signed with Austin Peay University.
“My dad played with their head coach, Travis Janssen,” Weaver said. “It’s a great program. I got a good offer to a D-I school and I couldn’t really pass it up. I’m really excited to go.”
In her final two seasons at the varsity level of softball, Savannah Hoisington had a .456 batting average with 23 RBI, 21 runs scored and two home runs. Her next softball game will be at Adams State.
“I really liked the people and coaches at Adams State,” Hoisington said. “The area was really nice and it’s close enough to home that I can come home and not be too homesick.”
Hayley Howe, a soccer player for the Wildcats, will continue playing the sport at Wartburg College in Iowa.
“I really like the competitive environment that Wartburg had to offer,” Howe said. “I really like the campus and the team.”