Last season, Kieran Thompson’s prior two losses to Ponderosa’s Jaron Mahler didn’t matter much once he earned a 3-1 overtime victory in the Class 5A 132-pound final in Denver.
Unfortunately for the Grand Junction High School senior, he didn’t get a repeat of that performance Saturday, although he still rebounded to end his prep wrestling career a winner.
Thompson finished third in the 145-pound bracket at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo, losing 7-3 to Mahler in the semifinal before winning out.
“The match (against Mahler) wasn’t any different than our other meetings,” Thompson said. “He did pretty much what I expected him to. I didn’t execute on my part and I didn’t execute the game plan as good as I anticipated or wish I could have.”
Thompson’s day began with a 6-3 decision over Adams City’s Levi Deaguero in the quarterfinals. After coming up short in his fourth career match against Mahler, he won a 3-1 decision over Mountain Vista’s Aiden Cartwright to make it to the third-place match.
In that match, a rematch with Deaguero, he earned a 6-2 decision in overtime, winning his final match as a Grand Junction Tiger.
“I’m just competitive,” Thompson said. “Nobody likes losing, but it happens to the best of us. No matter who you are, you’re going to end up taking a loss here or there. It’s just about learning how to bounce back from it and continuing to work hard and push through it.
“It didn’t go exactly how I wanted it, but it was a good final state championship. It was a good note to end on with my last win.”
Thompson leaves Grand Junction with a storied prep wrestling career, placing at state all four years. He finished sixth as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore before his junior-season triumph.
Thompson’s had to overcome COVID-19 restrictions in practice and events, as well as an ankle injury he sustained halfway through this season, to earn this third-place finish. He credits first-year coach Kyle Sand for helping him further develop his skills this season.
“I’m thankful for my coach this year,” Thompson said. “He’s helped me through a lot. He’s helped me become better and overcome a lot of stuff. I really appreciate him.”
Although his repeat bid fell short — the bracket ultimately went to now-three-time champion Daniel Cardenas, a junior at Pomona — Thompson will move on to Adams State University knowing he left it all on the mat for his alma mater.
“I take a lot of pride in (my high school career),” Thompson said. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work in the room and outside the room. People who know me know that. I take a lot of pride in what I’ve accomplished in my high school career.”