Elijah Knudsen didn’t leave the floor when he was playing basketball at Mead High School.
He knew it would be an adjustment when he got to Colorado Mesa, but riding the bench was tough. The 5-foot-10 freshman point guard had played 21 minutes in three games this season, only one minute at Brownson Arena.
The kid got his chance Friday night in the opening game of the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic, and he didn’t waste any time when Mike DeGeorge summoned him off the bench.
“It felt great to get back on the court and really start playing more, because the last four years, I played the entire game,” Knudsen said. “I started off the season not touching the floor, not getting to be part of the team and really, it was weird for me, so it felt good to get out there.
“I had the confidence because the rest of my whole team really brought me in as soon as I got here and have taken care of me.”
Knudsen scored 18 points in 24½ minutes of playing time, hitting six of eight 3-pointers in the Mavericks 99-75 victory over Northern New Mexico College — and the most impressive one didn’t count. He buried one from the corner as he was falling out of bounds after taking a pass from the post, but a foul was called under the basket and the shot was waved off, drawing a groan from the crowd.
DeGeorge said it wasn’t a matter of a favorable matchup for Knudsen, it was a matter of him being ready for the moment.
“Every week, it’s been like, he’s really starting to get it,” DeGeorge said. “At first he was trying to defer too much and he didn’t understand our defense, and in practice, he’s trying to guard Blaise (Threatt) and he just wasn’t assertive offensively because he’s trying to be a good teammate. ...
“We’ve had a lot of discussions, he just needs to be himself on offense and all of a sudden these past two weeks it’s all come together for him.”
With Knudsen hitting half of the Mavericks’ season-high 12 3-pointers, the Mavericks waited out the Eagles’ early scoring flurry, got the spacing worked out on the offensive end, and found open shooters when the defense collapsed on Trevor Baskin inside.
“I thought in the second half we did a better job in that kind of 8- to- 10-foot range, kind of get in there and see if the defense rotated and just move it to the open man before you get swallowed up with their length,” DeGeorge said.
“I thought that was really valuable in that second half, and you saw that a lot with Trevor, we found him on rolls (to the basket) but the defense was already rotating and he immediately moved the ball back out to the perimeter and forcing the defense to make those multiple efforts and that led to big advantages for us.”
With Knudsen knocking down a couple of 3s and Baskin, who also had 18 points, converting a three-point play, the Mavericks went on a 19-2 scoring run over a span of 5:32 to go up 21-10. Every time the Eagles made a run, the Mavericks responded, and in the second half just kept pushing the margin wider.
Ty Allred, a 6-8 redshirt freshman, also saw his minutes go up, at times playing on the floor with Baskin, providing more size inside. Listed as a guard but built like a power forward, Allred scored 11 points in 14½ minutes.
Christopher Speller also took advantage of the floor spacing, finding lanes to attack and scoring 13 points.
“Once we got off the screen a little bit more and I read the defense after that, I saw how they were reacting and I felt like I could just do what I wanted at that point,” Speller said. “It wasn’t hard to find a shot or an opening.”
Speller, the RMAC freshman of the year two years ago, had a rough second season, but is showing the confidence he had in his first year.
“He’s playing like he did his freshman year, but he’s a better player than he was his freshman year,” DeGeorge said. “It’s another level than what we’ve seen.”
He was assertive in transition, used a hesitation move to get his defender to commit, then found a seam to drive hard to the basket.
“Everybody’s always telling me when I’m on the fast break, nobody can guard me,” Speller said. “I’m just trying to be aggressive at that moment or find the open man to get that play.”
The Mavericks (4-1) had 42 rebounds and scored 28 second-chance points, with several of those coming from open 3-pointers after offensive rebounds. They also found one another, with 24 assists on 32 made baskets — Threatt, Speller and Knudsen had four assists each.
Knudsen knocked down his first 3 on Friday, and buried a couple of deep “heat check” shots.
“The first shot I took I kind of expected him to close out and he stopped about four feet shorter, so I hesitated on it,” Knudsen said. “As soon as that first one went in, I just knew that it was going to be a good night.”
It was also a good night for Speller, who quietly took over the game for stretches, especially against the Eagles (1-4) zone defense.
“He’s got a really interesting philosophy about how he plays,” DeGeorge said. “When he’s right, and he has been this year, he just … you don’t feel his presence like, this is my game, I’m just going to run everything, but he just has this sort of influence on the game. Then whenever there’s a big moment where we need something, he’s confident to step up and do it, but he’s always willing to defer. He’s always willing to do whatever the team needs.”
Women
Wayne State (Nebraska) outscored Fort Lewis 53-31 over the middle two quarters to take control in the only women’s game of the day in a 90-60 victory.
The Wildcats (3-1), who play Colorado Mesa at 5 this evening, got 37 points from Lauren Zacharias, who hit seven 3-pointers, and 14 from Delaney Clark, shooting 52.4% from the field. They held Fort Lewis (3-2), which is off today and plays CMU at 5 p.m. on Sunday, to 36% from the field. Lanae Billy scored 21 points and Kelsey Sorenson added 15 for the Skyhawks.