Flanked by his wife, Krista, and their sons, Santino, left, 6 months, and Anthony, 2, Miles Kochevar, the newly hired head football coach at Colorado Mesa University, answers questions from reporters during his introductory press conference at Brownson Arena on the CMU campus. Kochevar, also below right, is a graduate of Fruita Monument High School who was previously the defensive coordinator at Colorado State University-Pueblo. Other new coaches this year included Mike Mendoza, below left, who took over the wrestling team.
Colorado Mesa football coach Miles Kochevar, who was hired only one week before national letter-of-intent day last winter, believes the Mavericks have grown this season. “I think this thing is coming together,” he said Thursday.
Miles Kochevar knew he had to leave home so one day he could return home.
Ten years after watching the introductory press conference of former Colorado Mesa football coach Russ Martin inside Brownson Arena, Kochevar was center stage just outside the arena the final day of January when he became the Mavericks’ head coach.
“Things happen for a reason,” Kochevar said that day. “It was almost exactly 10 years ago today, I was lucky enough to be retained on Russ Martin’s staff when he came in. ... My wife (Krista) and I sat there, we were not married at the time, and I said, ‘I want to be a head coach, and I want to be a head coach back here at CMU.’ ’’
He grew up in Grand Junction, a star athlete at Fruita Monument High School, and spent 10 years learning all he could at several stops as an assistant coach. Kochevar replaced Tremaine Jackson, who abruptly resigned on Jan. 3, only two years after taking over for Martin.
Jackson, who coached only 13 games, was hired as the head coach at Valdosta State (Georgia), which was coming off a national runner-up finish.
The search committee put an emphasis on finding a football coach who had a desire to call western Colorado home, not as a stopover destination, and that’s exactly what Kochevar wants to do — he and Krista want to raise their two sons in the Grand Valley.
The initial season wasn’t easy for Kochevar, with roughly 40 players either graduating or leaving the program via the transfer portal. The Mavericks went 4-6, losing several games because of costly turnovers or giving up late scores, but an overtime in at Chadron State and then a 20-point win at home over New Mexico Highlands to wrap up the season sent them into the offseason with some momentum.
For one, he and his coaching staff have had a full season not only to create the blue-collar culture Kochevar brings, but to evaluate and recruit for the future, primarily though the high school ranks, but using the transfer portal to address immediate needs.
“It’s been a little bit of everything this year, but I wouldn’t trade it,” Kochevar said after the season finale. “We learned a lot about who we are as players and coaches alike, so we’ve got a lot to build on. Now we know what it’s going to take for us to go out and be at the top of the RMAC year in and year out.”
Football wasn’t the only coaching change for the Mavericks in 2022 — longtime wrestling coach Chuck Pipher announced his retirement in October, just before the season began. Assistant coach Mike Mendoza was promoted, with Pipher’s nephew, Bo Pipher, a three-time state champion at Paonia who wrestled at Penn State, promoted to fulltime assistant. Chuck Pipher had been the only coach at CMU since the program was resurrected in 2006.
Men’s lacrosse coach Vince Smith resigned over the summer to take a job as the dean of students at a private school in Florida, with assistant coach Troy Moyer being promoted to replace him, and Jen Mathe was hired in October as the triathlon coach, replacing Kinsey Laine, who left to start a triathlon program at Cal Poly-Humboldt.
Also, longtime baseball assistant coach Steve Woytek resigned when he was promoted to athletic director at Grand Junction High School. CMU coach Chris Hanks hired Mark Vig, who most recently was the pitching coach at Metro State, as an assistant.