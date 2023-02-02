Miles Kochevar celebrated his one-year anniversary of being hired as Colorado Mesa’s football coach on Tuesday.
Wednesday, he celebrated again with the announcement of 47 incoming freshmen for the 2023 season. The letters of intent started rolling in shortly after he got to the office a little after 6 a.m., and he and his coaching staff started ticking names off their list.
And yes, it’s a long list, partly because of the timing of his hire, CMU didn’t have a huge class a year ago. It’s also not complete just yet — Wednesday was only the first day of the signing period, and a few players are still making their decisions.
“I really challenged our coaches as we went out, you can’t get infatuated with highlights,” Kochevar said. “Everybody in today’s game can make a highlight film that has them look like an All-American. We had to really dig and make sure that we found the character of guys that we needed that can come in here and help us make a culture that we can sustain winning year after year.”
The freshmen will have the chance to compete for roster spots next fall, and Kochevar won’t be surprised if some of them win those spots.
“There’s a lot of these guys that have the potential to come in and contribute early in their careers,” Kochevar said. “Then you look at the overall picture, where they’re going to be two, three years down the road, I think some of those guys have even bigger shoes to fill and then will be huge contributors as we look at it.
“I’m really excited about a few of these guys as we get going, a big one being Isaiah Williams, a D-lineman out of Denton, Texas, that’s going to be able to come in and physically be ready to go. Now, can we get him there mentally and all the other things that college football entails, that’ll be the test,” Kochevar said.
“In our own backyard, you’ve got a guy with a huge frame, a guy that played both ways for Coach (Joe) Ramunno over at Palisade, Niko Moreno. He’s a guy that can come in here and add some beef up on the defensive line right away.”
Moreno, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound all-state lineman, was leaning toward getting out of town, possibly playing at rival Western Colorado. Even when he told the CMU coaches that, they still recruited him.
“When I thought ‘Maybe staying home is something I want to do,’ they were right there with open arms,” Moreno said. “They didn’t leave, even when I said staying home wasn’t an option.”
A three-year starter for the Bulldogs, Moreno started thinking about his future a few years ago.
“I knew I had a chance after my sophomore season,” he said. “Not a lot of sophomores get the opportunity to start varsity and I was just blessed to have that chance so early. Some people don’t get to play varsity until their senior year.”
Kochevar signed two players from Central, coached by former Mesa quarterback Brandon Milholland, tight end Cash Walker and Devin Hickey, who was the Warriors’ starting quarterback but is projected as a safety for the Mavericks.
Walker is one of those athletes, Kochevar said, who could play one of several positions.
“We told him we don’t know, is it going to be tight end, is it defensive end? You’ve got some things other guys don’t have physically, so now we’ve got to continue to grow mentally and become stronger and then we’ll just let the chips fall where they may and we’ll find the best spot for you as you continue to grow as an athlete,” Kochevar said.
“Same thing with Hickey and watching him compete. That was a big thing, he’s in the middle of wrestling and going after it and understanding his family and his bloodline that he comes from, you wouldn’t expect anything less. He was a leader as they came to camp and he pushed those guys. They didn’t have the season they wanted, but he’s gonna continue to grow. I said, ‘We don’t know where you’re gonna play, but we want you to be a part of this.’ ”
The challenge of playing a new position is OK with the Central seniors.
“They’re going to bring me into the tight end room, but with the connections that I built with them and personal relationships, they’ve been honest with me and said, ‘You’re a 6-4 athlete who can move around the field if we need you to,’ ” Walker said.
Walker also had offers to visit Western Colorado, Fort Lewis and Chadron State, but knew on his first official visit just down the road that his recruitment would be quick.
“A coach once told me, ‘You know where you’re going to end up in the first 30 minutes of the visit.’ Right when I walked into that room for the CMU visit, I knew it was for me,” he said.
Hickey will dive into learning about playing safety as soon as wrestling season ends.
“They want me to play safety,” he said. “That’s a pretty new position, so it’ll be fun.
“Since I was little I had the dream of playing college football somewhere, and I’m glad I have the opportunity to do that here in town. That adds a lot. You’re local, you get to see your friends every day.”
Kochevar used his experience as a Western Slope product to recruit locally, understanding some kids want to get out of the Grand Valley for college. He was one of those kids, going to Colorado State, and talked to recruits about his decision.
“Everybody has been through that phase of their life that you’re, OK, what’s the next step? Do I truly want to get away from home for a little bit, see what that’s like?” Kochevar said. “A lot of kids don’t understand how lucky they are to be here in the Grand Valley, so we really challenged them to take a look and really look deep into options that you have, and where do you really want to be? How important is it that Mom and Dad can be here every week and watch you play and have that support around you?”
The recruiting process for the 16 linemen CMU signed (six offensive, 10 defensive) started as soon as the assistant coaches were hired a year ago.
“Our two guys on each side of the ball with Coach (Trevor Wikre) and Coach (Crockett) Gilmore, they’re just real guys. There’s not any BS to them, you’re gonna get it straightforward and very directly what you’re getting into,” Kochevar said.
“We were able to target the guys that understood that and then they were able to go out and build relationships with these guys over the past year. We started our prospect camps and targeting guys early last spring, through the summer and were able to stay in contact with these guys.”
The rest of the class breakdown by position: seven defensive backs, 11 linebackers, five tight ends and one “athlete.” The Mavs didn’t sign any true running backs or quarterbacks, despite two-year starter Karst Hunter entering the transfer portal. Four of the five quarterbacks on the roster are redshirt freshmen or sophomores, with Gavin Herberg entering his junior year, and only one of the seven running backs, Keyshawn Ashford, will be a senior.
All six RMAC schools in Colorado want to win the state, and Kochevar has a case for stating that, with 34 players from the Centennial State, another nine from Texas three from Utah and one from California.
“When we set out, we said we wanted to win Colorado,” Kochevar said. “I do believe we did that today. We were able to go out and establish ourselves on the (Front Range) and also here on the Western Slope. It was tough with all the coaching changes (in the RMAC) ... I still think we were able to go get our top guys, the guys we targeted early throughout this process.”
— James Burky contributed to this report.