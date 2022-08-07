Colorado Mesa coach Miles Kochevar is excited to finally get his team on the field for fall football camp, which begins Monday. Kochevar, who was hired when Tremaine Jackson left after last season, will have a whole new coaching staff and some key returning players on offense— most notably quarterback Karst Hunter.
Colorado Mesa quarterback Karst Hunter looks to pass during the Mavericks' spring game in April. Hunter, who passed for 2,481 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for another 385 yards and six TDs, is one of several key returning offensive players for new coach Miles Kochevar.
Colorado Mesa quarterback Karst Hunter runs for some yardage last season in the Mavs' victory over Colorado Mines. Hunter, who passed for 2,481 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for another 385 yards and six TDs, is one of several key returning offensive players for new coach Miles Kochevar.
Colorado Mesa quarterback Karst Hunter runs away from a Chadron State defender last season. Hunter, who passed for 2,481 yards and 18 touchdowns and ran for another 385 yards and six TDs, is one of several key returning offensive players for new coach Miles Kochevar.
Defensive coordinator Trent Matthews, center talking to players during the CMU football team’s Little Mavs camp, is part of an all-new coaching staff at Colorado Mesa. Matthews played at Colorado State, as did head coach Miles Kochevar.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
MCKENZIE LANGE
Christopher Tomlinson
Colorado Mesa tight end Dagan Rienks turns upfield after catch a pass during a game last season. Rienks is one of several key offensive returning players for new coach Miles Kochevar.
Christopher Tomlinson
From the time they were hired and arrived in Grand Junction, the Colorado Mesa football coaches have been going non-stop.
“I told my wife the other day I’ve got to get them out of here a little bit, give them time to breathe so that when we hit fall camp, we can get into that routine we’re used to,” head coach Miles Kochevar said during the Mavericks’ RMAC Zoom media session last week.
Monday, all those hours recruiting, planning, scheming and getting to know one another will be put into motion when the Mavericks open camp at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex practice field.
Kochevar — who grew up in Grand Junction, graduating from Fruita Monument High School, and getting his first taste of college coaching at Mesa — is ready to run his first full-squad practice as a head coach.
“It’s just a surreal feeling,” he said. “As you get into this profession, you want to be able to put your product out there, you want to build your team with your guys and watch it kind of gel and come to fruition.
“Then, being at home, it’s just awesome. There’s no other place that I’d rather be. I want to watch these guys continue to grow, to experience Grand Junction, all those things. It’s beyond words for me. I’m just excited to go out and get this community behind us in everything that we do.”
And the way things shook out after Tremaine Jackson abruptly resigned in January, Kochevar will have his guys on the field. There’s a solid core of returning players, some of whom were signed by Russ Martin, including tight end Dagan Rienks, running back Isaac Maestas and kicker Lucas Ruiz-Diaz, and will wrap up their careers playing for their third head coach.
Others transferred in under Jackson and opted to stay and play for Kochevar, starting with redshirt sophomore quarterback Karst Hunter. The transfer from South Dakota State, where he was listed as an “athlete,” threw for 2,481 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall, and is CMU’s leading returning rusher, with 385 yards and six TDs.
“It’s time for Karst to take that next evolution as he grows as a quarterback,” Kochevar said. “He did a great job coming in playing his first 11-man football last season, but we can’t leave anything out there. He’s got to find a way to drain the tank every single day and that’s been the challenge, to not be satisfied with where you’re at.
”He’s a self-motivated guy, he wants to go out and be great, so we’re excited to see him take that next step, be comfortable back there and play with a little bit of swag.”
Roughly 45 players either graduated or left the program, but Kochevar’s staff signed two dozen transfers and a slew of 2022 high school graduates — the roster entering camp is at 140.
Positions where the Mavs needed immediate help were running back, wide receiver and the secondary, but new faces will show up at nearly every position.
They’ll have to learn on the fly, although many of the transfers spent at least part of the summer in Grand Junction working out with their new teammates.
“Being friends with each other as teammates, bonding with them outside of football has really helped us throughout the summer,” senior offensive lineman Ozzy Torres said. “We have a bunch of receivers and running backs and O-linemen who have been out here all summer, we’ve been working together in the weight room, on our days off we bond, we cook out, watch film, just outside of football has been a big help for us this summer.”
The Mavs, who have an entirely new coaching staff, didn’t gamble on transfers, instead using their contacts to find the right players despite having a short timeframe.
“We had a lot of guys that we had to go out and find that we thought would be a great fit for us,” Kochevar said. “I have to applaud our coaches, they didn’t stop; they’ve been relentless going out and finding guys that are our kind of guys.”
Defensive lineman Nathan Deitrick, a redshirt junior, said the first rule on the D-line is to “stop the run to have some fun,” and added the Mavericks have quickly adopted Kochevar’s blue-collar approach.
“From the beginning it was about the attitude and believing on the football team. He wanted everyone to be together as one, we want to grow as men, moving in one direction,” Deitrick said. “It was more about family than about football when he came in.
”His attitude is come to work every day. He’s a hard worker, and if we can’t show up to work for him, then I don’t know why we’re here.”