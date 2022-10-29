Colorado Mesa coach Miles Kochevar is very familiar with the opposing team in today’s homecoming game — he was the defensive coordinator for CSU-Pueblo last season. Kochevar knows that beating the ThunderWolves would be a springboard for the Mavericks.
To get where Miles Kochevar wants the Colorado Mesa football program to be, the Mavericks need to start creating their own breaks — and start beating teams at the top of the RMAC.
That means beating the team Kochevar helped coach the past two years, CSU Pueblo, today’s homecoming opponent.
“They’ve been a benchmark for a long time in the RMAC, year-in and year-out, with consistency,” said Kochevar, who was the ThunderWolves’ defensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired at CMU. “We know to get where we want to go as we continue to build on our foundation as we get this thing rolling, we’ve got to start to be able to knock off those teams.”
That hasn’t happened against the Pack since 2016, a 20-19 thriller that came down to the spot of the football on the final play of the game, when Mesa defensive end Blake Nelson stopped quarterback Rex Dausin just short of the goal line on a sneak from the 1. The ThunderWolves, who were out of timeouts, insisted Dausin had broken the plane but the officials ruled otherwise, and the clock ran out.
That win broke a six-game losing streak to Pueblo and helped the Mavericks earn a Division II playoff berth.
Two years before that, CSU Pueblo became the first RMAC team to win the Division II national championship. Since reinstating football in 2008, the Pack has won or shared in eight conference titles (one, in 2015, was vacated because of a self-reported NCAA violation), and last season’s fourth-place finish was their lowest since the first season back.
“They’re big, physical, so we’ve got to beat them at their own game,” Kochevar said. “We’ve got to be able to win the line of scrimmage, control the ball and then we’ve got to create some breaks to go in our favor.”
A 19-13 double-overtime loss last season happened despite the Mavericks creating a couple of breaks with interceptions to stop drives, including one in the final minute of regulation.
“Like Coach said, they’ve always had that success and last year we were confident that we were gonna go in and knock them off,” quarterback Karst Hunter said. “That double-overtime loss really stuck with a lot of guys. You obviously forget about it as the year goes, and then as this week approached it kind of comes back into our memory that it was a double-overtime close game that a lot of us thought we should have had.”
His center, Caelan Keenan, has done his best to forget about last season’s matchup.
“I feel like we can play with every team in the RMAC every game, to be honest,” he said. “They have a lot of new faces, we have a lot of new faces. And, I don’t know, I didn’t watch any of the film from last year this week, to be honest with you.”
Consistency has been the Mavs’ key word all season, especially this week as the Mavericks attempt to bounce back from another disappointing loss.
“A thing that we’ve hit on previously is the consistency thing,” Hunter said. “When we’re consistent and we’re clicking on both sides of the ball, we’re a really good team and are really fun to watch. We just have to stay consistent. We have too many ups and downs sometimes, but the more consistent we can play our type of football and control the game, like Caelan said, we can play with anyone in the RMAC.”
A few more players could return from injury this week, Kochevar said, which could help with the lack of consistency.
“We’re hoping to get some guys back and get clicking early on Saturday. Then we can play our style of defense we’re used to, we’ve got to fly around and get to the football and get that spark lit on that side of the ball so we can give the guys on offense the ball as many times as it takes,” Kochevar said.
“We don’t care what the score is, we just want to have one more point at the end of it and find a way to get a win.”