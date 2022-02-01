There isn’t really a first thing on his to-do list, because everything will happen concurrently for Miles Kochevar the next few weeks.
Once the new football coach at Colorado Mesa met with the players Monday morning, then with the media Monday afternoon, he needed to get his family back to Pueblo so the process of moving to Grand Junction could begin.
He plans to be in his office at the Maverick Center on Wednesday, which just happens to be national letter of intent day, the first day high school players can sign with colleges. And yes, recruiting high school players in Colorado is high on his list.
Athletic Director Bryan Rooks made that clear Monday when Kochevar, a Grand Valley native who played at Fruita Monument, was introduced.
“As somebody who’s worked here for a lot of years, (former) President (Tim) Foster, the board of trustees and upper administration has given us the ability to have success in athletics, in the growth of programs, growth of facilities,” Rooks said. “It has not gotten past any of us. And I know that today, we’re just going to continue to take those next steps forward to continue to grow, continue to build championships, continue to build community.
“I will tell you, I think people better watch out, because we’re about to take a step forward to try to win the state of Colorado in recruiting and I think we’ve got a gentleman that can do that.”
Kochevar has recruited Colorado prep players during his stops at West Texas A&M, Northern Colorado and CSU-Pueblo, and said although the Mavericks are a bit behind, it’s not dire. Players can sign over the next couple of months, and some players who were considering CMU have been waiting to see who was hired before making their decisions.
“At CMU, we have a great reputation throughout the state of Colorado,” Kochevar said. “There’s a lot of alumni that are over on the other side of the mountain that are coaches that are dying to get their kids over here to be a part of this special university and this special campus that we have and in this championship program that we are going to be taken to.
“It’s about relationships. I’ve had numerous calls already, there’s been a lot of good guys that haven’t been picked up this year, the transfer portal has changed it for high school guys and junior college guys. We’ve got to get out, we’ve got to do our homework and we’ve already got a strong database, with me actively recruiting and well-known in Colorado, to bring those relationships back and be able to go get some really good football players.”
A group of players met each candidate last week and gave their recommendations to the search committee, and the way Kochevar handled himself in those meetings sold them.
“I think it meant a lot to the players and to the president and AD and everyone on the committee that he’s been a CMU guy before, he’s coached here, he’s coached multiple places in the RMAC, all of which have had success while he’s been there,” senior tight end Dagan Rienks said.
“It’s kind of a home, a reunion feeling, when he spoke. He made it feel like his home to a lot of players and made us feel comfortable. He really impressed us when he came into the room, shook everyone’s hand, got to know everyone for a little bit, everyone’s name. I think that made a big impression how personal he is and how he’s going to care about us.
“The way he spoke about his family. He wasn’t the only one, but when any coach speaks about their family the way he did, it’s comforting. He just made everyone in the room feel comfortable and that speaks to his character.”
A few players questioned his lack of head coaching experience, but, Rienks said, “I mean, we’ve been there. We’ve already taken a chance on someone of the same (experience), a few other candidates haven’t been head coaches. Everyone has to start somewhere, and what better place than here?”
The players started working out when they returned to campus last week, but the energy was pretty low with no coaches. That changed Monday when Kochevar entered the weight room, Rienks said.
Now they’re eager to meet individually with the new coach and learn who the coordinators and position coaches will be so they can start preparing for spring practice.
Maestas, who played at Palisade, and Rienks, who is from Paonia, like having a Western Slope guy as their head coach.
“He’s from here, I’m a hometown kid,” Maestas said. “He knows my guys, (Palisade coach Joe) Ramunno, so that’s cool having those relationships there.”
Kochevar spoke Monday about how he’s been learning the past 10 years to prepare for his dream job, as the head coach at CMU, back in his hometown. That too, resonated with the players.
“I only have one more season left but for the younger guys and those coming in the next few years, I think it’s something promising to have … a coach for the long term,” Rienks said. “I hope nobody has to go through the amount of changes that I’ve had to go through.”
Maestas agreed.
“It took him like 20 minutes to tell his story about how he went and learned at different programs, everything he’s been through and what his whole vision was and now he’s here doing it,” Maestas said. “It’s awesome for him, and I think that’s why he’s going to give everything he has, because this is what he’s wanted from the start.”