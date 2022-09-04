Acouple of months into the job as the commissioner of high school athletics and activities in Colorado, Mike Krueger says he’s still “drinking from a firehose,” but he’s reinvigorated by his return to high school sports.

Krueger, who spent 20 years on the Western Slope as a teacher, coach, counselor and athletic director, most of those at Palisade High School, took over as the commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association on July 1.