Acouple of months into the job as the commissioner of high school athletics and activities in Colorado, Mike Krueger says he’s still “drinking from a firehose,” but he’s reinvigorated by his return to high school sports.
Krueger, who spent 20 years on the Western Slope as a teacher, coach, counselor and athletic director, most of those at Palisade High School, took over as the commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association on July 1.
Since then, he’s been learning on the fly what it means to run the governing body of prep sports and activities. Even when he was deciding whether to apply for the job when Rhonda Blanford-Green announced she was retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year, he wasn’t sure exactly what the gig entailed. What it comes down to, he has learned, is helping schools help kids.
“Honestly, what I see the commissioner’s role as is being the ultimate servant leader. I know that sounds cliche-ish, but I really believe it,” Krueger said in a recent phone interview with The Daily Sentinel. “I believe we’re a membership-driven organization and our primary responsibility is to help our membership stay united around what our purpose is and how do we serve them in that capacity.”
That’s beyond what he termed the “nuts and bolts” of the job, which includes hours these days going through transfer waiver requests and other items that come up at the start of the school year.
There are several pressing issues facing CHSAA and high schools these days, including the upcoming reclassification of schools, and Krueger is taking them head-on. Two of the biggest are the dwindling number of officials, and how to reconnect schools from all parts of the state that were isolated by the COVID pandemic.
A lack of game officials has gotten to the point where games are being rescheduled around availability of officials. Krueger plans to get leaders from school districts and officials’ organizations together so they can discuss not only issues, but solutions.
“It’s not something where we’re going to wave a magic wand,” Krueger said. “We’re only a cog in that wheel but we’re an important one. One of the things that we’re going to do right away is get the stakeholders that are involved in this to the table.
“I think we’ve identified the problem, but we need to see what things are causing this. There’s a lot of thought about what it is, between sporting behavior issues and pay, there’s a lot of issues to look at. There’s something we can do in the short-term but there’s also got to be a long-term strategy with it and that’s why we’ve got to get to work on it. It’s a big one.”
Low pay is one issue that doesn’t have an easy solution because school districts have limited budgets. Officials, many of whom have full-time jobs but referee to stay involved in sports and to help kids, are stepping away because of verbal abuse from fans, coaches and even players. Krueger said recognizing schools and communities that are displaying outstanding sportsmanship is one avenue to spreading better behavior across the state, but he sees a trickle-down effect from spectators.
“I look at how fans behave at professional games,” he said. “I’m a huge Avs fan, and when I go to hockey games and the crowd’s chanting ‘ref, you suck,’ and that kind of stuff, and there’s kids in the stands, I look at that and go, we’ve got to do better. We just have to do better.
“They’re not having an officials’ crisis in the NHL, the NFL or NBA, but we are down here at the high school and youth ranks. That behavior has been normalized and that’s what I struggle with the most.”
Only a few weeks after he moved into his office in Aurora, Krueger presided over CHSAA’s two-day All-School Summit, which brought building and district ADs together at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
Included in the summit was a meeting of 90 new athletic directors, which emphasized the need for clarity and consistency in CHSAA regulations, but it was also a time for those ADs to connect in person instead of on a computer screen during a Zoom meeting.
“I think what that pandemic did, it caused us all to get into our silos and in a little bit of survival mode. There were no right answers to any of those questions and you’re trying to do your best and I think with the softening (of ill-will toward CHSAA) is the ability to reconnect as a membership. We didn’t have that opportunity because everything is by Zoom and we’re not meeting.” said Krueger, who during the pandemic was the senior director of education with USA Football, a four-year stint that took him out of Colorado school athletics for the first time in his career. He left Palisade in 2014 to become the athletic and activities director for Aurora Public Schools for four years.
“One of the things that’s really special about athletics and activities and being an athletic and activities director is the networking and collegiality, in the sense that we’re in this together and sport is such a unifier. We didn’t necessarily have that so you’re leading through a time where your greatest strength isn’t available to you, and that’s difficult.”
He wants to make sure the concerns of small schools are heard as much as the big metro schools.
“We have such a variety, the diversity of schools and communities across the state, from the smallest schools and the smallest corners of our state to the big metropolitan areas. We all bring a different perspective, we all bring something that is challenging us individually, but at the end of the day, we’re all united around this same mission. How do you connect those schools, how do you bring us together, respect those differences, while at the same time helping us speak with one voice as a membership?”
Bottom line, Krueger knows, is high school sports and activities are there for one reason: kids.
“We have an incredible platform to teach them, to help them grow physically, but also emotionally, cognitively, socially,” he said. “I know, again, we say this, but it is true for most of our kids, they are not going to compete after they’re done with their experience with us. So what product are we turning out? We don’t get the luxury of just focusing on the athletic part, we have to do a great job because our platform is huge. It’s impactful.
“And we have a huge responsibility, if not an obligation, to make sure that we’re embracing that responsibility to teach them things like accountability and ownership and how to be on a team and how to handle winning and losing effectively, with grace and humility. Those are things you can learn in the classroom, but to a certain extent, you learn them even more effectively on the courts and fields, stages.”
Krueger, who grew up in Denver, but attended Colorado Mesa (then Mesa State) and got his start in coaching as a student assistant for Doug Schakel on the men’s basketball team, said he can bring the perspective of the Western Slope to the position. He also has the perspective of someone who’s been a teacher, counselor, coach, building and district administrator. He laughed that there’s a “Western Slope takeover” in progress in Aurora.
Steamboat Springs AD Luke DeWolfe is the president of the CHSAA board of directors, and Krueger hired Mike Book from Gunnison as an assistant commissioner.
There’s long been a feeling that schools on the Front Range resist traveling to the Western Slope, but expect schools from the west side of the state to travel east.
“It’s awareness and knowing. I was here in Aurora when we had to make that trip and I was encouraging schools to get over to the west side of the state, and get down south and get out east,” Krueger said.
“I think when we reconnect and you start to appreciate where people are coming from, and coming from the West Slope, I have that T-shirt I my closet. I know that perspective, I dealt with it for so many years, and I know what the challenges are and the frustrations, and then I can also help bring that perspective from the urban schools. I’ve been there; I served many number of schools and I know where the budgetary concerns are and what that looks like, but here’s where we can come together and where we need to help each other.”
The same holds true for big schools understanding the challenges of small schools.
“You may not understand it completely,” he said, “but you can sure listen, and at the end of the day, we’re all serving this bigger purpose; we’re all in it together.”