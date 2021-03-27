College Track & Field
Kuhn leads CMU in first meet
Jerod Kuhn led a Colorado Mesa sweep of the men's 5,000 meters Friday in the Maverick Open, the first college meet at CMU's new track. Western Colorado brought men's and women's teams to the late addition to the schedule, with Westminster's women's team also entering.
Kuhn finished in 15 minutes, 0.13 seconds, with Triston Charles second and Ethan Abbs third. The Mavs' Ella Rosenkranz was third in the women's 5,000 meters in 19:59.62.
Western Colorado swept the men's javelin and CMU's Mica Jenrette was the top collegiate finisher in the women's javelin, with a best throw of 29.29 meters. Kailey Paterson, competing unattached, won with a throw of 33.10 meters.
CMU placed first and second in the men's discus, with Hayden Riley winning (45.79 meters) and Brock Murphy (44.14 meters) second. Keli Drye of Western won the women's discus (39.06 meters), with CMU's Meleeah Holmes-McKown second (38.06 meters).
The majority of the meet is today, starting with field events at 10 a.m. and running events at 2 p.m.