Erika Kuta scored 24 points, Alexa Huff scored 13 and Keely Porter added 12 as fifth-seeded Delta rolled to a 63-44 home win over No. 12 Moffat County in the Class 3A Sweet 16 on Thursday.
The Panthers (13-2) travel to No. 4 Lutheran (12-1) on Monday. The Colorado High School Activities Association delayed all of Saturday’s Great 8 games to Monday because of a projected snow storm that will affect much of the state this weekend.
Moffat County (10-4) led 12-9 after the first quarter, but Kuta scored six points and Huff scored four as Delta rode a 17-8 second quarter to a 26-20 halftime lead. The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 37-24 from there. Kuta showcased her consistency, scoring six points in each quarter.
Regis Jesuit 74, Fruita Monument 25: Jillian Buck scored more than half of Fruita’s points (13) as the 15th-seeded Wildcats fell on the road to the No. 2 Raiders (13-1) in the 5A round of 16 to end the season 11-4.
Savitri Jackson scored all 17 of her points in the first half as Regis Jesuit raced out to a 37-10 halftime lead. Hana Belibi added 14 points for the Raiders.
Brush 63, Grand Valley 33: In the 3A playoffs, the 24th-seeded Cardinals had their season ended at 9-7 with a 30-point road defense against the eighth-seeded Beetdiggers (12-3).
Cedaredge 60, Del Norte 28: In the 2A playoffs, the second-seeded Bruins (14-1) dominated the second half to blow open a 26-17 game. Leading 38-24 going into the fourth, Cedaredge outscored the 15th-seeded Tigers (10-6) 22-4 in the final 8 minutes.
The Bruins host 10th-seeded Limon (13-3) on Monday.
Yuma 31, Paonia 26: In a 2A defensive battle, the 22nd-seeded Indians (6-10) pulled a road upset to end the season for the sixth-seeded Eagles (12-3).
Sanford 52, Olathe 35: The 14th-seeded Pirates (10-6) had their season ended on the road by the third-seeded Indians (14-1) in the second round of the 2A playoffs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
After trailing 32-23 at halftime, an unbeaten season appeared to be in danger for Montrose, seeded third in Class 4A. However, the Indians outscored the 14th-seeded Rams 31-20 after halftime to advance to the Great 8 with a 54-52 rally at home.
Montrose improved to 16-0 with the victory. The Indians will hope to punch their Final Four tickets on Monday against No. 6 Steamboat Springs, which is also 16-0.
Mile High Academy 68, Caprock Academy 49: In 1A, a breakout season came to an end for the 10th-seeded Eagles (12-4) in Denver in the Sweet 16.
Jonathon Abshear scored 13 points and Daniel Spinu and Andrew Jordan both added 12, but the Eagles couldn’t overcome the size of key contributors for seventh-seeded Mile High (9-2).