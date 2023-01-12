Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was a favorite of his players, like Justin Simmons, above, but he shouldn’t be hired to be the Broncos’ new head coach. Evero has only been a coordinator for one season, and the Denver front office has said experience will be key for the new coach.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes part in drills during the NFL football team’s training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Broncos’ headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ejiro Evero would be a great fit to be a head coach … of some other team.
That’s no fault of his own. He’s an excellent defensive coordinator, accomplishing a lot with the Broncos this season despite injuries and an offense that did him no favors. He’s even battled through a roster construction that has led to some poor scheme fits and sub-optimal players, especially in the middle of the field. Statistically, it’s a top-10 defense that was particularly good at a few things — stopping the pass and preventing conversions on third down.
Players like him, too. And not in the buddy-buddy way that some connected with departed head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Mike Purcell was in San Francisco when Vic Fangio was the defensive coordinator and Evero was a defensive assistant. Purcell spoke highly of Evero to ABC-7’s Troy Renck.
”He’s confident. He knows his stuff. I have known him since San Francisco with Vic,” Purcell said. “So, to see him grow into what he is now, it’s been amazing. I have all the faith in him.”
D.J. Jones echoed those remarks in an interview with Renck.
“Skilled. He’s in-depth in what he teaches us,” Jones said. “He’s just a player’s coach and that’s a plus.”
Hackett called Evero “competitive” and wide variety of pundits have argued about the coach’s charisma and coaching style, and how those fit into the modern football landscape.
To me, it doesn’t matter. The past year has been a sharp lesson in what hiring the charismatic leader of men gets you, especially when his play-calling resume doesn’t back it up.
Evero has the broad backing of his defensive players and clearly has the tactical skills to make the jump. Denver’s just not the right fit.
The past three men hired to lead the Broncos have been first-time head coaches and all three have been failures. That’s not necessarily an indictment of the practice. Every great head coach was at one point starting their first job, and many failed spectacularly at their first stop. There’s also been a crop of coaches — Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Zac Taylor, Mike McDaniel and more — who have sparked a youth movement and opened the door for other first-timers. It’s not a bad thing, it’s just a matter of circumstance.
The Broncos will almost certainly hire someone with previous head coaching experience. Maybe that’s Dan Quinn, the new favorite among sportsbooks to earn the job. Maybe it’s Jim Harbaugh or Sean Payton, two prestigious options with weighty pedigrees and strong personalities. Names like Jim Caldwell and Raheem Morris have been floated as underdog favorites by insiders and both will be interviewed by the Broncos.
Every candidate Denver has scheduled an interview with, besides Evero and DeMeco Ryans, has previous head coaching experience. Some of that experience is exceedingly good, like with Harbaugh. Some of that experience is great, like with Harbaugh. Candidates like Payton and Quinn have extremely mixed results, with high highs and low lows. Caldwell’s experience is downright abysmal.
But they’ve all been the head coach before, most with long tenures and some with multiple stops. That experience is clearly something valued by ownership during this hiring cycle and who can blame them after the last three coaching disasters?
Perhaps there’s a spot in Houston for Evero to be the Texans’ third coach in three years, although that franchise continued its sleazy ways by treating Lovie Smith poorly. If Indianapolis (hopefully) loses out on the Harbaugh sweepstakes, the Colts are a quarterback short of contending and could be a solid landing spot for Evero.
Carolina should be interested in Evero as well, even if they have yet to request an interview. With a fairly complete team, weak divisional opponents and ownership with deep pockets, the Panthers are probably the most lucrative coaching opening in the league.
There’s also a chance Evero remains in Denver as the defensive coordinator. Depending on who the next coach is, that might be the best possible outcome for the Broncos. But don’t be surprised if some enterprising team, with a little less shellshock over first-time head coaches, swoops in to steal away the talented defensive play-caller.