Ejiro Evero would be a great fit to be a head coach … of some other team.

That’s no fault of his own. He’s an excellent defensive coordinator, accomplishing a lot with the Broncos this season despite injuries and an offense that did him no favors. He’s even battled through a roster construction that has led to some poor scheme fits and sub-optimal players, especially in the middle of the field. Statistically, it’s a top-10 defense that was particularly good at a few things — stopping the pass and preventing conversions on third down.