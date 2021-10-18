Mud-caked fat tires and mud-splattered faces.
None of it seemed to bother the Colorado Mesa mountain bike team, which dominated the Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships at a snowy, muddy Purgatory Resort in Durango.
The Mavericks won the team omnium, the national championship, and Lauren Lackman claimed the women’s individual omnium based on her results in every discipline — cross-country, short-track, dual slalom and downhill.
Coming off a runner-up finish last month at the track nationals, the Mavericks played to their strength on the mountain bike with multiple podium finishes in each race.
On Sunday, Tai-Lee Smith was second in the downhill, finishing in 6 minutes, 21.52 seconds, just behind Brevard’s Erica Leonard, who won in 6:20.98. Jazlyn Smith was fourth for the Mavs in 6:26.36, with Sarah Smith seventh, Sophie Allen eighth and Lackman ninth.
Birgit Morris, a Grand Junction racer for Marian University, was 12th.
In the men’s downhill, CMU’s Matt Sterling was fifth (5:36.57) and Cameron Joye sixth (5:38.75), with Eli Smith finishing eighth (5:43.11). Brevard’s Tyler Clark won in 5:28.27, just ahead of teammate Tyler Orschel’s 5:28.61.
Mesa wrapped up the weekend with a fifth-place finish in the team relay.
In the anticipated battle for the team omnium between CMU and host Fort Lewis, the Mavericks finished with 712 points, with Fort Lewis second with 620 and Brevard third with 600.
Lackman scored 190 points in the women’s omnium, picking up big points with her fifth-place finish in cross country and fourth-place finish in short-track cross-country.
Smith finished third in the omnium standings despite not racing in the short-track event. Her runner-up points in Sunday’s downhill and an eighth-place finish in cross-country helped her score 155 points.
Women’s Soccer
Two first-half goals by Lila Dere helped the Mavericks win their fifth straight game, the first five-game streak since 2006, in a 3-0 victory over Western Colorado at Maverick Field.
Dere scored 10:29 into the game and added another 10:20 later, giving the redshirt freshman forward out of Fruita Monument her RMAC-leading 13th goal.
Haley Klasner assisted on both goals, and Michaela Dangler sent a through ball to Adessa Correa in the second half for a breakaway goal as the Mavericks (9-2-0, 6-1-0 RMAC) put the game out of reach.
Chloe Dody made one save — the Mavericks allowed the Mountaineers (4-7-1, 1-5-1) only four shots the entire game — in the combined shutout, with Maria Martinez playing the final 7½ minutes.
With Dere putting four of her six shots on goal, the Mavericks peppered the Mountaineers’ defense with 19 shots, 10 on goal.