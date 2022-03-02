Palisade High School is searching for its fourth girls basketball coach in six years.
The school parted ways with DeAnne Larsen last week and posted the job opening on Monday, Athletic Director Gregg Hawkins said. The posting must remain up for five days before it can be closed, Hawkins added.
Ideally, Hawkins hopes Palisade will have a replacement before spring break on March 21.
“We’re just wanting to go in a different direction,” Hawkins told The Daily Sentinel. “There’s no timetable yet.”
Larsen went 23-39 in three seasons as coach, including a 19-17 Western Slope League record and two playoff appearances. Larsen’s Bulldogs were 2-1 against Grand Junction, and winless in five tries against Fruita Monument and Central.
This season’s Bulldogs went 5-18 and 3-9 in the WSL.
Larsen took over in 2019 for Matt Borgmann, who is an assistant coach on the Grand Junction football team. Borgmann took the reigns after Danielle Bagwell resigned in 2017. Bagwell had one of the most successful runs in school history. She compiled a 104-44 record in six seasons, made the playoff six times, posted a pair of 20-win seasons and won 34 straight league games.
Palisade opened Larsen’s first season with one win in seven games before starting league play. From there, the Bulldogs went 7-5 in WSL play and finished the regular season 8-15. The midseason turnaround pushed the Bulldogs into the playoffs, where they lost to Evergreen in the first round.
The next season was Palisade’s best under Larsen. The Bulldogs had two separate four-game winning streaks as they went 10-4 in the COVID-impacted season. Palisade lost its first-round playoff game to Falcon.
Although Palisade struggled this season, its young roster showed promise. Ten of Palisade’s 12 players were freshmen or sophomores. Underclassmen such as Kyra Birch, Ember Hopkins, Chloe Simons and Addie Ritterbush carved out roles as reliable scorers or defenders as the season progressed.
But, the five wins is the fewest by a Palisade team in the MaxPreps era (since 2006). Only two other teams posted six wins in that time span.
Larsen, who has been battling breast cancer since her first season ended, loved her time at Palisade and was saddened to leave.
“I have loved being the coach for this amazing group of female athletes…We have created a culture and family that is unparalleled,” Larsen said in a comment to The Daily Sentinel. “I am sad to not have the chance to continue with this group, for I have been asked to trust the intention of they are doing what is best for the girls.”