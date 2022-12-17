The Fruita Monument girls basketball team celebrates Friday after beating Mead 49-48 at the Palisade Winter Classic. Addison Eyre scored the game-winner on a putback at the buzzer to send the Wildcats into today’s title game.
Mead's Charlotte Brennan closes out on Fruita Monument's Olivia Campbell as she shoots a 3-pointer Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Olivia Campbell shoots Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita's Cambelle Brammer forces a jump ball call in a physical game against Mead on Friday. The Wildcats beat the Mavericks 49-48 at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's McKenzie Mason has her shot block by Mead's Brooklyn Charlo on Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's McKenzie Mason is surround by defenders Friday as she shoots a mid-range jump shot Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruta Monument's Olivia Campbell starts the second half with a drive to the basket to score two of her 19 points Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey drives the baseline and passes to a teammate Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Addison Eyre is fouled by a Mead player Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory at the Palisade Winter Classic. Eyre hit the winning basket at the buzzer.
Fruita Monument's Addison Eyre drives to the basket in the first half to score two of her 10 points Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey scores two points Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's McKenzie Mason shoots a 3-pointer Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Olivia Campbell hits a long 3-pointer Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic. Campbell led Fruita with 19 points.
Fruita Monument's Olivia Campbell tries to split a double team Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's McKenzie Mason shoots Friday in the Wildcats' 49-48 victory over Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Daniel Thomason drives in for a layup Friday in the Wildcats' 80-63 loss to Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Max Orchard drives to the basket to score two points Friday in the Wildcats' 80-63 loss to Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument;s Max Orchard Shoots over Mead's Dominic McLawrence on Friday in the Wildcats' 80-63 loss at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Fruita Monument's Austin Reed makes a move along the baseline Friday in the Wildcats' 80-63 loss to Mead at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Addison Eyre came through when the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team needed her most.
Trailing Mead by one point, the junior rebounded a missed shot and hit the putback to give the Wildcats a 49-48 win Friday at the Palisade Winter Classic.
Mead is the top-ranked team in 5A and Fruita is unranked in 6A.
Fruita (7-1) was outscored or tied in three of the four quarters but its performance in the second quarter is what helped them pull off the win. Mead (6-1) was limited to just six points in the quarter on two baskets and a pair of free throws. Fruita, meanwhile, scored 13 points to take a 26-20 lead at halftime.
Mead hit a 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left to take a 48-47 lead before Eyre’s clutch bucket.
Liv Campbell led Fruita with 19 points and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Eyre and Savanna Turner each added 10 points.
The Wildcats face D’Evelyn (8-0) in the championship game today.
Central 42, Delta 30: The Warriors (6-2) ended a two-game skid with a suffocating defense against the Panthers (1-4).
Bailee Ritterbush scored eight of her nine points in the first half to give Central a 25-19 lead at halftime. Neither team scored double figures in the third or fourth quarters. Central held Delta to 11 points in the second half.
Brynn Wagner and Krystyna Manzanarez each scored 11 points for the Warriors. Taylor Somers led the Panthers with 11 points, but scored only two in the second half.
Palisade 50, Grand Junction 30: The Bulldogs (3-5) ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Tigers (0-7).
Addie Ritterbush scored 19 points for the Bulldogs. The Tigers were led by Nere Sills and Ella Alderman, who each had six points.
Palisade has won three straight against Grand Junction.
Boys
Mead 80, Fruita Monument 63: The second-ranked Mavericks (7-1) ended the Wildcats’ (7-1) perfect start in convincing fashion.
Fruita kept the game within single digits in the first half before being outscored 22-17 in the third quarter and 20-17 in the fourth. Mead left 10 points on the board as it made only 9 of 19 free throws.
Freshman Jhett Wells, son of former girls coach Michael Wells, led Fruita with 21 points. Daniel Thomason scored 14.
Mead had 66 points combined from Tucker Mills (30), Nick Basson (20) and Matthew Angelo (16).
Mead faces Silver Creek in the championship today.
Central 55, Delta 38: The Warriors (6-2) are back in the win column after beating the Panthers (1-4).
Central had lost its previous two games.
Silver Creek 71, Palisade 37: The Bulldogs’ (5-3) five-game winning streak came to a tough end against the Raptors (6-1).
Girls Wrestling
Four members of the District 51 Phoenix are still alive in the championship bracket at the Christmas Clash in Farmington, Utah.
Marissa Martinez-Quezada pinned both of her opponents to move into the quarterfinals at 100 pounds. Mollie Dare also pinned her two foes on her way to the 130 quarters. At 135, Apollonia Middleton spent 1 minute, 38 seconds on the mat in three matches, pinning her way to the quarterfinals. Layla Casto also earned three pins to advance to the 190 quarters.