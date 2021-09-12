David Peters’ goal with only 28 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday lifted Colorado Mesa’s men’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Northwest Nazarene.
The No. 16 Mavericks (4-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Chris Boyd went high over the keeper in the 25th minute. After Northwest Nazarene tied it 10 minutes into the second half, the Mavericks got possession in the 89th minute and Peters sent the ball into the upper left side of the goal for the winner.
The defenses controlled play, with CMU able to put only three of its 14 shots on goal. The Mavericks gave up only eight total shots, four on goal, with Connor Durant making three saves and allowing only his second goal of the season.
Women’s Soccer
The Mavericks gave up the tying goal with only 44 seconds remaining in regulation and lost 2-1 to Minot State in overtime.
After a scoreless first half in Salt Lake City, Lila Dere scored her fifth goal of the season 14 minutes, 24 seconds into the second. Just more than 30 seconds later, her bid for another was saved by Minot State keeper Maddie Kindred.
With time running down, Melani van Walstijn shot wide of CMU’s goal, but the Beavers got one more chance, and van Walstijn set up Lainey Sandberg for the tying goal. Just more than 5½ minutes later, Chloe Allen beat the keeper to end it.
Volleyball
Her career is only in its second week, but Sydney Leffler continued her impressive start for the Colorado Mesa volleyball team.
The 5-foot-10 freshman outside hitter from Eaton had a career-high 17 kills in the Mavericks’ second four-set victory of the day, beating Eastern New Mexico in the Midwestern State Hampton Inn-vitational in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Leffler had 14 kills, along with junior middle Tye Wedhorn, in CMU’s 3-1 win over Arkansas Tech in the first match of the day.
Leffler hit .374 in the 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 victory over Eastern New Mexico to wrap up the No. 22 Mavericks’ 3-0 weekend. With Savannah Spitzer and Holly Schmidt adding 12 kills each, the Mavericks (5-2) also rallied for a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16 win over Arkansas Tech.
Against Arkansas Tech, Wedhorn had a .467 hitting average, with no attack errors, helping the Mavericks to a .256 hitting average for the match.
Mesa’s defense was led by libero Kerstin Layman, who had 34 digs on the day, and setter Sabrina VanDeList recorded 82 assists, including a career-high 42 against Eastern New Mexico.
Wedhorn had 14 kills against Eastern New Mexico, with Spitzer and Maranda Theleus adding eight each.