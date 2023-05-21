Colorado Mesa’s Harrison Rodgers had the clutch hit for the Mavericks on Saturday — a two-run home run in the eighth inning of their 7-4 victory over St. Edward’s in the South Central Regional Bracket 2 title game. Rodgers was 0 for 3 before his big hit, which allowed the Mavericks to celebrate their 20th straight win, below. With the victory, Colorado Mesa advances to the Super Regional next weekend. Bottom left, Caleb Thomason watches his throw to first baseman Stevenson Reynolds for an out.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
A clutch home run by one of their leaders, followed by an epic, albeit excessive, bat flip after another blast and a lights-out pitching performance has the top-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team two victories away from their fifth trip to the ultimate destination.
The Mavericks (48-9) rallied for a 7-4 victory Saturday over St. Edward’s in the championship game in Bracket 2 of the South Central Region tournament at The Diamond, their 20th consecutive win.
“We’ve got a saying we’re the best responders in the nation,” shortstop Harrison Reynolds said after his two-run home run to right field in the eighth inning put CMU on top 4-3. “We’ve been saying that since I think week three. It just seems like any time something doesn’t go our way, we lose a lead, we’re down big, we’re keeping our heads by the time we’re back in the dugout. It’s easy to let your emotions come out when you’re on the field, but by the time we’re in the dugout, we’re past it, we’re moving on and it’s on to the next thing.
“ ‘What’s important now’ is a saying in this program, and top to bottom, coaches to players, we’ve got great minds, great leadership a lot of people who have been there, done that.”
Rodgers, who up until the eighth inning was 0 for 3, turned on a pitch from reliever Austin Essex and drove a no-doubt home run to right field to score Stevenson Reynolds, who had walked with one out. That brought Kevin Skweres out of the bullpen, who got a fly ball before Christos Stefanos clobbered a pitch to center field.
The emotions got the better of Stefanos, who flipped his bat nearly to the first-base coaching box. After he rounded the bases, the umpires conferred, then talked to CMU coach Chris Hanks and St. Edward’s coach Bryan Faulds. Stefanos was ejected for excessive celebration, and then the umpires got back together and ejected St. Edward’s shortstop Weston Symes, who appeared to say something to Stefanos as he ran past.
Stefanos grabbed his equipment bag and sprinted off the field toward the clubhouse to a loud ovation, tipping his cap a couple of times. The bat flip will cost him — Stefanos will miss CMU’s first game of the Super Regional.
“It’s a big home run, it was huge,” Hanks said. “But we still have to handle that better, because that can be distracting as well. We can’t flip the bat. We don’t coach that, we don’t want that. And then when you exit the field, you’ve just gotta get out of there.”
Rob Sharrar hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to pull the Mavericks within one run, 3-2, after a couple of defensive lapses led to two St. Edward’s runs in the bottom of the third.
Kannon Handy gave up a one-out single, but then got a double-play ground ball to second. Jonathan Gonzalez bobbled the ball, got the out at second but there was no chance to turn the double play. Lance Little doubled in a run and scored on Cullen Ainsworth’s triple to put the Hilltoppers (40-17) up 3-1.
St. Edward’s starter Jack Granack was outstanding, allowing only two runs on five innings through seven innings.
It was 3-2 after four innings and in the fifth, Hanks went to his bullpen, with Cade Nicol shutting the Hilltoppers down over the next three innings.
“Just keep it close and give our offense a chance every time,” Nicol said of his outing — no runs, one hit, no walks and four strikeouts — to get the win. “If we do that we’re gonna be pretty successful. I think one of the driving factors for us in recent times is the pitching staff isn’t as great and the offense is the highlight. We’ve taken it heart a little bit and we’re digging deep and we’re trying to prove ourselves that we’re here, we’ve got this.”
They certainly have the past two weeks, dominating on the mound, allowing more than four runs only once, and that was in a 20-10 victory.
“We just pass the torch, keep it moving,” Nicol said. “Kind of like Skip says, if it’s not working, that’s OK, we’ll go to the next guy we have. We have some good depth this year and we have a lot of guys out of the than can throw it.”
After Rodgers’ go-ahead home run, he gestured to the crowd and hollered “Let’s go!” as the momentum and the mood in the stadium shifted, then the pitching and defense closed it out, with Anthony Durbano allowing one run over the final two innings for his 10th save.
“It’s easy to get fired up when something like (a go-ahead home run) happens, but one thing I do not want to get overlooked today is our pitching,” Rodgers said. “I mean, Kannon and Cade and then Bano at the end, oh, my goodness, to keep us in that game. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times and we weren’t swinging it to begin the game, for seven innings we weren’t swinging it well, so hats off to that, that I even get to be in that position to be in the dramatic (situation).”
The Mavericks won’t know until late this afternoon where the Super Regional will be played. The University of Texas at Tyler beat top-seeded Angelo State 4-3 to force the if-necessary game this afternoon. If Tyler wins, the Mavericks, as the highest remaining seed, would host the best-of-three Super Regional next Friday and Saturday. If Angelo State wins, CMU will head to San Angelo, Texas, to play for the right to advance in their fifth Division II World Series.
“Well, I’ve never made it past the Supers in my career,” Rodgers said. “And we talked a week ago, I’d never won an RMAC Tournament here. As far as even-keel goes, I’m so confident in this squad that we’re gonna go down there and play our best baseball.”