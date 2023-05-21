A clutch home run by one of their leaders, followed by an epic, albeit excessive, bat flip after another blast and a lights-out pitching performance has the top-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team two victories away from their fifth trip to the ultimate destination.

The Mavericks (48-9) rallied for a 7-4 victory Saturday over St. Edward’s in the championship game in Bracket 2 of the South Central Region tournament at The Diamond, their 20th consecutive win.