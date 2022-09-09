It took a while for the bats for the Grand Junction High School softball team to wake up Thursday at Eagle Valley.
After being held scoreless for six innings, the Tigers scored once in the seventh and three times in the ninth to defeat the Devils 4-3.
After being limited to two hits in the first six innings, Maycie Childs led off the top of the seventh inning with a home run to center field to give Grand Junction a 1-0 lead. Eagle Valley rallied in the bottom of the inning. Phedre Kempton led off with a single and her courtesy runner advanced to second on a ground out. Audra French’s RBI single to right scored the tying run, sending the game into extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth, the Tigers (3-5) went ahead in the ninth. Childs walked to lead off the inning and moved to third on an error. With one out, Tynley Walker walked and then stole second. An error allowed Childs to score and Walker advanced to third. With two outs, Jaxon Clark connected on a RBI single to score Walker and Clark stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch for a 4-1 lead.
The Devils (4-4) scored twice in the bottom of the inning but Clark, in her second inning of relief, closed out the win.
Alexis Walpole pitched allowed 10 hits in her seven innings of work, but kept Eagle Valley off the scoreboard.
Golf
Grand Junction, Central and Palisade competed at Black Canyon Golf Course in a tournament that used the Stableford scoring method.
Golfers were awarded points based on their finish at each hole rather than a strokes total. So the higher score, the better.
Central finished fifth of 12 teams with 61 points. Parker Shahan tied for 12th with 23 points, Nicholas Colunga tied for 19th with 20 points, Kaden Brokaw and Owen Kierab tied for 25th with 18 points.
Grand Junction finished seventh with 41 points. Avery Click tied for 30th with 17 points, Noah Pudlewski tied for 37th with 13 points and Hunter Birch and Koen Wright tied for 41st with 12 points.
Noah Hirons was Palisade’s highest finisher, tying for 48th with nine points. Taylor Cowdrey tied for 54th with eight points and Soren Ashcraft tied for 67th with one point, Jackson Martin tied for 72nd with minus-1 point, Kale Potter tied for 74th with minus-2 points, Brady Fenton finished 76th with minus-3 points and Scott Lambert finished 78th with minus-7 points.
Boys Soccer
Central hosted Durango at Long Family Park to open Southwestern League play and lost 10-0.
Goaltender Alejandro Jiminez made 28 saves for the Warriors (2-2, 0-1 SWL).
Boys Tennis
Grand Junction got ready for the Western Slope Open, which begins today, with a pair of duals against Durango and Regis Jesuit at Canyon View Park.
The Tigers defeated the Demons 7-0 and fell to the Raiders 5-2.
The No. 3 doubles team of Christian Tuttle and Liam Pomrenke and the No. 4 doubles team of Jack Welling and Isaac Boyer were the only players to win both of their matches.
Against Durango, Grand Junction won all seven matches in straight sets.
Against Regis Jesuit, No. 1 singles player Evan Gear and No. 2 singles player Matthew Silzell both lost in three sets.
Volleyball
Palisade (4-3, 0-1 Western Slope League) opened league play with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 loss at Eagle Valley (4-3, 1-0 WSL).
Addie Ritterbush led the Bulldogs with eight kills, 13 digs and two aces. Ella Steele had 16 assists, Gace McAnany had two solo blocks and one block assist and Braeleigh MacAskill also had two aces..
Delta 3, Central 1: The Warriors (1-3) grabbed one set in a nonleague home match against the Panthers (5-2).
Central won the first 25-22 before losing out 25-20, 25-20, 25-17. Sophie Litzen had 19 assists, Logan McCabe had 13 kills and Rhyan Mason had 42 digs.