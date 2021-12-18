Defensive struggles and poor shooting in the first half put the Fruita Monument High School girls basketball team in a big hole Friday at the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River, Wyoming.
A big fourth quarter almost lifted the Wildcats to a win.
Fruita scored 26 points in the final quarter, but lost 59-53 to Natrona County, Wyoming. The Mustangs (5-0) led 46-27 entering the fourth quarter and made only one field goal in the quarter, but went 11 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Jillian Buck scored nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (5-2), who have not lost to a team from Colorado this season. Olivia Campbell also scored 13 points for Fruita, seven in the fourth quarter.
Central 54, Grand Valley 42: The Warriors (6-1) beat the Cardinals (5-2) on Friday in Parachute for their third straight win.
Krystyna Manzanarez led the Warriors with 17 points and Brynn Wagner made all of her free throws in the fourth quarter.
Palisade 73, Roaring Fork 30: The Bulldogs (1-5) earned their first win of the season with a romp over the Rams (2-6).
Kyra Birch was dialed in during the game, scoring 25 points and notching nine steals. Addie Ritterbush scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four steals of her own.
Boys
Palisade 44, Roaring Fork 21: After a tough loss Thursday, the Bulldogs (3-5) bounced back with a win over the Rams (2-6) at the Black Canyon Classic in Montrose.
Palisade’s defense was stout. Roaring Fork scored only two points in the first quarter and three in third. The Rams never scored more than eight points in a quarter.
Donovan Maestas led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
Grand Junction 50, Battle Mountain 34: The Tigers (6-4) handled the Huskies (0-5) for their third straight win.
Grand Junction’s defense limited Battle Mountain to fewer than 10 points in three different quarters and the offense scored 13-plus points in every quarter except for the first.
Reese Skinner scored a team-high 23 points for the Tigers.
Rock Springs, Wyoming 58, Fruita Monument 55: The Wildcats (3-5) lost to the Tigers (1-4), their second close defeat in as many days.