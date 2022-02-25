One move. Twenty-five seconds.
That was all that stood between Seth Latham and regional title and a trip to the NCAA Division II national wrestling championships one year ago.
In the final minute of the 174-pound regional championship match, Latham and Terrell Garraway of Nebraska-Kearney were tied 1-1. Only the winner of each bracket was guaranteed to advance to nationals.
Latham shot for a single-leg takedown, but Garraway slipped away and with 25 seconds left, instead took Latham down.
Latham couldn’t reverse the hold and lost 3-1. He then lost 3-2 in a second-qualifier match for one of the NCAA’s wild-card spots, part of last season’s COVID-19 adjustments.
Latham, a redshirt junior from Grand Junction, has done everything he can this season to avoid being in that situation again.
As a sophomore, Latham placed third in regionals and qualified for nationals, but the day before the tournament began, the NCAA canceled all events as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
“Not making it last year was a big-eye opener, like wow, I really need to step this up,” Latham said. “With them only taking the winner (last season), I don’t want to put myself in that position. I want to win this regional outright.”
Wrestlers have a little more wiggle room Saturday in the NCAA Division II Super Region VI tournament at Brownson Arena, with the top three placers in each bracket qualifying for nationals. Latham, though, said he wants to leave no doubt. The top seed at 174 will be another Kearney wrestler, Austin Eldridge, ranked No. 1 in the nation.
“I definitely know it’s not gonna be a cakewalk, it’s going to be a battle, but knowing that I can beat these kids and I have beaten them gives me more confidence going to wrestle them again,” Latham said.
Latham (15-6) went undefeated in conference duals and is on a seven-match winning streak. He’s wrestling smart on his feet, and once he gets his man to the mat, he’s been relentless. Seven of his victories have been by major decision or technical fall, with one pin.
“I feel confident when I’m on (top) there, as long as my gas tank allows,” he said with a laugh.
Winning a one-day regional requires more physical and mental stamina than a one-match dual, so about that gas tank ...
“I think we’re far enough into the season now that it’s where I need to be,” Latham said. “The majority of it is mental, so I’m going to go in there and wrestle my match, not think about it, because I know we’re doing everything right in the room. They (the coaches) know what they’re doing so I trust my gas tank is where it needs to be at this point.”
Seedings and pairings will be determined at today’s coaches meeting, but CMU coach Chuck Pipher believes the Mavericks can push several through to nationals. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m., with the semifinals slated to begin at approximately 2 p.m., and the finals and third-place matches at approximately 6 p.m.
“These guys are ready, and I feel like we can execute what we work on in the room, but 90% of it be up to them when it comes Saturday,” Pipher said. “It’ll be up to them, and I think they’re gonna perform and wrestle well.”
Kearney is ranked No. 3 in the nation, Adams State No. 6, the Mavericks No. 11 and Colorado School of Mines No. 21.
The Mavericks should start out with a bang, with redshirt freshman Dawson Collins (19-2) ranked third in the nation at 125 pounds. Two other top-10 wrestlers are in the field, No. 5 Josh Fuentes-Norikiyo of San Francisco State and No. 9 Nick James of Kearney.
“I’m a freshman so it’s going to be an eye-opener,” said Collins, who transferred to CMU from Utah Valley this year. “I know it’s a lot bigger than state in high school, so I’m excited, I’m pumped. I love the big crowds; I’m a big-crowd guy.”
Atmosphere aside, Collins has set the tone for the Mavericks all season, also going undefeated in RMAC duals and has won 14 of his past 15 matches, dropping a 10-6 decision to McKendree’s Christian Mejia in the championship match of the Midwest Classic. Mejia is ranked No. 2 in the nation.
“Honestly, this is the strongest I’ve felt all year, the healthiest I’ve felt all year,” Collins said. “I’m mentally prepared for this and I think looking at the team, these past two weeks, I can see big steps that the team has taken as a whole. Our energy looks completely different than it did a few weeks ago, our strength looks different, the energy in the room looks different. I feel like we’re all ready to go out there and prove ourselves this week.”
Defending regional champion Donnie Negus (20-3 at 197 pounds) will be looking for one more trip to nationals to close out his stellar career and will be one of the wrestlers to beat. Collin Metzgar (22-5, 133 pounds) is one of three top-10 wrestlers in his bracket.
Ryan Wheeler (15-6, 157 pounds) should be in the mix, with former Grand Junction wrestler Josiah Rider of Adams State the man to beat, ranked No. 2 in the nation. Rider edged Wheeler 3-2 in the conference dual, Wheeler’s only loss in his past five matches.
Another veteran who just missed on a return trip to nationals last season is redshirt junior Nolan Krone (14-5, 184 pounds). Krone has faced two of the three nationally ranked wrestlers in his division, dropping a sudden-victory decision in the opening tournament of the season to Fort Hays State’s Marty Verhaege (No. 9), and a 2-1 decision to Mines’ Anderson Salisbury (No. 8).
“I look at regionals as more of a step,” Latham said. “This is just a step to get to the national tournament and being an All-American as the end goal.”