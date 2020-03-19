Mountain bike season hasn’t been shut down because of coronavirus concerns, although large events are on shaky ground.
As of Wednesday, the Grand Junction Off-Road, scheduled for May 29-31, is still a go, although event organizer Epic Rides is prepared to postpone or cancel events if the virus escalates.
Todd Sadlow, the president of Epic Rides, posted on the company website that Epic is working with host communities to determine if an event can be conducted. Registration for Grand Junction Off-Road is more than 70% full.
Local Little League teams, whose seasons normally begin in early April, are benched until at least May 11.
“Depending on what’s coming down from Little League International, we’re just waiting to see,” said Dana Palmer, the president of District 1. “We’re going to give it a month and see what happens from there. They’re still planning on having All-Stars and everything. A shortened season maybe, something like that, we’re just on hold right now, like the rest of the world.”
Volunteers are prepping the fields and finishing construction projects so when more than 1,600 players at the five leagues in the Grand Valley are told they can play, everything is ready.
Chris Riley, the president of Grand Mesa Little League, said the park is open for people who want to get some fresh air and the batting cages are available to kids for batting practice.
“We will have a season, it just might be over the summer,” he said. “Even though it’s late, there’s nothing better than summer night baseball and we haven’t had a chance to do that for every kid in the league. It’s not the plan, not what we wanted, but we’re going to make the best of the situation.”
Other club sports leagues are also on hold.
■ Grand Valley Lacrosse is following CHSAA guidelines and has postponed its season until April 18. The Grand Valley Quick Stix Shootout on April 25-26 is still scheduled, but, Tommy Petree, the president of the league, said that could change.
■ 4Corners Rugby has ceased all practices and games until further notice.
■ Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has canceled softball tournaments scheduled for March 21-23, March 27-29 and April 3-5, canceled all recreation programs as well as halted all programs that use Canyon View Park until further notice. For Parks and Rec updates, go to www.gjcity.org/residents/parks-recreation/.
■ MAD Racing said in a statement Wednesday that its current slate of events — Grand Enduro, Just Peachy Run Races, Desert’s Edge Triathlon Festival and the West Slope Cross Cup series — are still scheduled for their respective dates. However, the organization does have a contingency plan to postpone the events to 2021 should the pandemic continue.