Through all of the uncertainties and setbacks this year, the Delta High School football team finds itself one game away from reaching the stage it did a year ago.
The 5-1 Panthers, the No. 6 seed in Class 2A, hosts No. 7 Lamar (6-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. A win would send Delta to the state championship game — in Pueblo this year — for the second straight season. They lost 27-19 to Sterling last year.
If Delta earns that spot once again, it will have done so while facing much more adversity than it did in 2019.
The fall season nearly didn’t happen, games were rescheduled late in the week when opponents were unable to play — plus, the Panthers lost their star quarterback Nolan Bynum to a leg injury.
“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster ride trying to find games and play games and kids getting quarantined and just the whole ups and downs of the situation for everybody,” Delta coach Ben Johnson said.
“When you’re dealing with 50 people, there’s even more of it. It’s been good. We have a great group of kids that work hard. They’ve handled the ups and downs really well and they’ve turned everything into positives. They love working hard and they love playing football together.”
When Bynum was under center, Nathan Scharnhorst was one of his top targets, hauling in 15 catches for 228 yards and a couple of touchdowns in Delta’s first four games.
When Bynum suffered his injury against Englewood, Scharnhorst, a junior who was the starting quarterback for the junior varsity team last season, stepped into the role with poise and confidence.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Johnson said. “He brings a lot of different things to the table. He’s an outstanding runner. He throws the ball very well. He just needed the time and the reps to get in sequence a little bit.”
Delta lost its regular-season finale against Moffat County 26-20 but rolled 38-6 against Platte Valley in the first round behind Scharnhorst’s 223 total yards and three total touchdowns.
Scharnhorst has completed 20 of 33 passes for 362 yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions. He’s also run for 167 yards and five touchdowns.
“It’s been a lot of ups and downs, this whole year has,” Scharnhorst said. “We just have to be ready for anything. Going in and stepping up, it was a lot, but I enjoyed it. It got me ready.”
The Savages, the last team standing in Delta’s way to the state title game, have been explosive on offense all season, scoring 35.2 points per game (and that’s including a 22-8 loss to Pagosa Springs). Lamar was led by its defense in a 14-6 quarterfinal win over Sterling, but it still features enough weapons to threaten the Delta defense.
Senior quarterback Zane Rankin is the unquestioned leader of the Savage attack. He’s completed 58 of 115 passes for 1,178 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also run for 534 and seven touchdowns on 80 carries. He also has weapons like Jesus Reyes (497 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) and Blake Buxton (650 receiving yards and nine touchdowns), both fellow seniors, to rely upon.
“They’ve got some really big kids, a good back and a good running quarterback,” Johnson said. “Their quarterback is very elusive. He’s a scrambler. He’ll run for 100 yards to gain five yards, so he’s all over the place. He’s a really good athlete and a two-time state wrestling champion. He’s a tough competitor.”
Making the state title game would carry extra significance for Delta. When the fall season was in the balance in early September with the Colorado High School Activities Association and Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID-19 office trying to negotiate a variance for schools to play, Panthers players led a rally in downtown Delta along with players from Cedaredge, Hotchkiss and Olathe.
Regardless of whether player protests in Delta and elsewhere in the state that day made a tangible difference in the decision, the Panthers believe it would be appropriate to play for the title to end a season they fought to save.
“We knew we had to be the leaders of the Western Slope,” Scharnhorst said. “We had to take everything for ourselves and help everybody else out at the same time. The protests, I think, really helped the decisions for the governor because he saw first-hand that a lot of people wanted to play. All those Western Slope teams coming together, it helped tip the decision, I think.”