PARKER — With both games on Saturday potentially the last for the Central High School softball team, senior Jenna Fraser battled.
First, she delivered a complete game in the circle during a 9-4 victory over Bear Creek, giving her 13 innings pitched in less than 24 hours.
Then, during a rematch against Legacy with a spot in the state tournament on the line, she started at first base and mashed a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.
By the top of the third inning, she was back in the circle, and although the Warriors’ season ended with a 15-7 loss, Central coach Aaron Berk said his team’s leader and ace went down fighting.
“Jenna has probably been one of the biggest surprises for us this year,” Berk said. “I mean, she’s been in this program for years and she’s thrown a little bit here and there. She great last year at first base and as relief for Kennedy (Vis). But this year, she worked really, really, really hard in the offseason and she came out guns blazing. You look at it from a regular season standpoint, what she did on the mound was incredible.
“She had 130 Ks and then she goes out here and throws for pretty much the whole tournament. She hit in the four hole all year long and hit .500, still with the pressure of pitching. She has the type of energy and skill that other girls feed off of.”
Against Bear Creek, Fraser allowed only one hit in the first five innings. She struck out three batters, a relatively low total for her, but scattered seven hits with only two walks. Her pitching backed a balanced offense that took advantage of the Bears’ six errors.
Allison Brunk kicked off a rally in the bottom of the third inning, when she led off with a double deep into the corner in left, inches from a home run. Olivia Litzen brought her home with a double of her own.
In the fourth inning, Tuscani Ritter reached base and advanced to second on a throwing error, then scoring on a second error in the inning. EllaGrace Kellerby hammered an opposite-field double to the gap in right to drive in another run, Emma Diaz had a hard-hit RBI single and Litzen had a sacrifice fly that was inches from clearing the fence to make it 5-0.
Bear Creek got on the board in the sixth with two singles and a sacrifice fly, then a bases-loaded walk made it 5-2. The Bears came within one run after a two-run single, but Central responded with their largest offensive outburst of the game.
In the bottom of the sixth, Bear Creek’s sixth error gave the Warriors an early base runner, then Emma Grabau singled to put runners on the corners. Litzen drew an 11-pitch walk to load the bases and a run scored on a wild pitch to stretch Central’s lead to 6-4. A sacrifice fly, an RBI double from Fraser and an RBI infield single from Aspen Satterfield capped scoring in the sixth inning.
Fraser’s home run against Legacy was one of three for the Warriors, with Litzen and Diaz also going yard. Still, that wasn’t enough against the veteran Lightning team whose starting lineup features eight juniors and seniors.
Conversely, Central has 10 freshmen and sophomores on its varsity roster.
“We’ve talked about it, where these younger girls are going to learn more from being around these older girls every day than they would if I just thrust them directly in the lineup,” Berk said. “These seniors, they grinded and always tried to do better than they did last year. That’s their legacy.”
CLASS 3A
In a classification that still uses single-elimination tournaments, Delta, seeded 10th, won its opener against No. 23 Platte Valley 13-3, then fell to tournament host No. 7 Sterling 3-1 in the championship.
The Panthers ended their season with a 17-8 record and graduate five seniors off their roster, with a strong core of juniors expected to return for next season.