Scott Rienks loved being a coach.
More than that, though, he loved the high school students he taught and coached — and they loved him back.
Rienks, 57, died Monday after a two-year battle with cancer. A post on the Rienksstrong Facebook page has generated hundreds of condolence responses. A memorial service later this month is being finalized.
“He was always there for every single one of his players,” said Sophie Anderson, who was the Class 2A player of the year on Paonia High School’s 2017 state championship girls basketball team. “He did teach life lessons. He listened to anything you had to say and loved and supported every player.”
When Rienks was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2019, basketball teams across the state, in all classifications, showed their support. They wore “Refuse to Lose” T-shirts and wristbands, a phrase taken from one of the lessons Rienks instilled in his players.
His brother, Rick, said Scott made an impact on everyone he met.
“There’s a bunch of us that work Colorado School of Mines (basketball) camps together for Pryor Orser and I let them know what was going on,” Rick Rienks said Tuesday. “To a man, they all said, ‘Your brother was an inspiration.’ One of them just texted me a few minutes ago and said, ‘Your brother really made an impact on how I coach and how I do things.’ … Everyone that I have contacted that aren’t even from the Western Slope, people who interacted with him in different areas, all said the same thing, that he’s a great person, a great friend, someone that they all love being around and that made an impact on their lives. I thought that was pretty cool.”
Scott Rienks coached the De Beque boys basketball team to the 1998 state championship, and after taking over as the girls coach at Paonia, won two state titles with the Eagles, in 2010 and 2017.
Rienks was elected to the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and this past April, a celebration at Paonia High School honored Rienks’ induction. He won 469 games as the girls coach at Paonia, which ranks fourth in state history, and won 93 more as the boys coach at De Beque.
Rienks didn’t only make an impact on his athletes — the entire town of Paonia, and the surrounding communities, supported Rienks and his family, especially the past two years. When complications from surgery at the University of Colorado Health in Aurora led to a nine-week hospital stay in 2020, the walls of his room were covered with cards, drawings and letters. Nurses told the Rienks family they’d never seen so many cards sent to a patient.
When he was released from the hospital, the entire community showed up for a welcome-home parade as the family drove into town — behind a town fire truck, its lights flashing and siren blaring.
Throughout his treatment, he found his way to the gym at Paonia, whether it was walking laps around the gym as part of his rehabilitation, or watching a game. He was courtside for the Eagles’ final regular-season home game last winter before the school closed and merged with Hotchkiss to form North Fork High School.
North Fork students were informed of Rienks’ death on Monday, with the school offering counseling services.
At his Hall of Fame celebration, Rienks spoke of the importance of saying “I love you” to students. They knew how much he cared about them long after they graduated from high school.
Anderson, now a graduate student preparing for her final basketball season at Colorado Mesa, always got a text from Rienks after games.
“He still came to my games and showed me that love and support. It was mostly the unspoken things he did,” she said. “He’d always text me after a game, ‘good job, got to watch you play.’ He made sure he sent me a text to let me know.”
Anderson made it a point to spend a few extra minutes with Rienks whenever possible.
“The first year he found out (he had cancer) it was during football season,” she said. “Every football game after that I made sure to spend time with him when I could. You never know. Him coming to my basketball games, it was really heartwarming that he made time for us.”
Rick Rienks, now the boys golf coach at Coronado, was at the state golf tournament Monday and Tuesday, taking solace in knowing that’s exactly where Scott would have told him to be.
The brothers watched Colorado Mesa play football at CSU-Pueblo this past Saturday — Dagan Rienks is a tight end for the Mavericks, and his parents, Scott and Kelly, attended every game this season despite Scott’s illness. Their daughter, Jordyn Shiflet, and her husband Chris named their daughter, who was born this summer, Scotlyn.
“We got to do our normal thing,” Rick said of Saturday afternoon. “We sat and watched football and talked sports. It was a nice day.”