Lila Dere had the best individual season of any soccer player in Colorado Mesa program history.
The only thing that could have made it better was if the Mavericks had won another conference title and advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Lila Dere had the best individual season of any soccer player in Colorado Mesa program history.
The only thing that could have made it better was if the Mavericks had won another conference title and advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Even so, the Fruita Monument High School product was once again unstoppable on the pitch, scoring 23 goals, a single-season program record, which tied for the most in Division II and was more than anyone in Division I scored. She led Division II in goals, points (48), shots per game (6.16) and shots on goal per game (3.21).
Her goals and points broke Tiffany Thompson’s single-season records at CMU (21 and 47, 1998), and broke her own single-season record for shots, which she set in 2021.
The goal that tied Thompson’s career mark came from roughly 30 yards away after taking a bouncing pass from Peyton Bundy.
“That was a lucky one,” she said with a smile. “I said, ‘OK, it’s gonna bounce one more time and I’m just gonna hit it as hard as I can and hopefully it goes over her head.’ ’’
It did just that, sailing over the keeper’s head into the net. Entering her junior season, Dere is No. 1 all-time at CMU in goals with 45 and points with 96, both of which used to belong to Thompson, who prepped at Grand Junction High School.
After the season, Dere was selected the RMAC offensive player of the year for the second straight season, was the South Central Region player of the year and made two All-America teams, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association first team and the United Soccer Coaches Association second team. She’s the sixth player at CMU to receive USCA All-America honors and was the first D2CCA All-American in program history.
Dere scored at least one goal in all but six of the Mavs’ 19 games, had four against Nebraska-Kearney, tying her own single-game mark, and had a hat trick against New Mexico Highlands. She had two goals in five other games.
“It’s very difficult to win in college, it’s very difficult to score in college, and especially when you’ve been doing it for awhile, you’re not unknown,” CMU coach Megan Remec said. “It’s really a credit to Lila and the girls around her that they’re able to create.
“I think it’s a personal credit to Lila, she’s an incredibly motivated individual. She’s out on the field working before practice and after practice and she puts the extra work in and I think that’s a credit to her to get that record. Like she said, I think the big focus now is to get the team moving and make all those goals go toward wins.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 86%
Sunrise: 07:32:23 AM
Sunset: 04:59:26 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:32:38 AM
Sunset: 05:00:09 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:32:52 AM
Sunset: 05:00:53 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM
Sunset: 05:01:38 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:33:12 AM
Sunset: 05:02:26 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Showers in the evening changing over to snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:03:14 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Overcast. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:25 AM
Sunset: 05:04:05 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.