Quickread

Cutting games to save budgets, programs

The NCAA Division II Presidents Council approved cutting the maximum number of games for the 2020-21 school year. It's a one-year plan aimed at easing financial strain caused by COVID-19 and help prevent schools from eliminating programs.

Sport 2019-20 2020-21 CMU RMAC

FALL

Football 11 10 10 9

Cross country 7 6 4 n/a

Men's soccer 18 14 17 10

Women's soccer 18 14 17 13

Triathlon 6 6 5 n/a

Volleyball 26 20 22 18

WINTER

Men's basketball 26 22 28* 22

Women's basketball 26 22 28* 22

Swimming & diving 16 12 15 3

Men's wrestling 16 12 14 7

Women's wrestling n/a 16 14 n/a

SPRING

Baseball 50 40 50 36

Beach volleyball 16 16 8 n/a

Men's golf 21 16 19 n/a

Women's golf 21 16 15 n/a

Men's lacrosse 17 13 15 6

Women's lacrosse 17 13 17 10

Softball 56 44 50 40

Men's tennis 25 17 25 n/a

Women's tennis 25 17 25 n/a

Track & field 18 14 17 n/a

Notes: CMU numbers are 2020-21 schedules for football, volleyball, men's and women's soccer; all others are 2019-20 schedules. RMAC numbers are regular-season conference contests only. Sports other than baseball, basketball, football, soccer and softball are allowed dates of competition rather than number of contests. Wrestling is allowed two back-to-back dual dates that count as one date of competition. Track & field combines the indoor and outdoor seasons. Swimming and diving is tracked by individual student-athlete dates of competition. Women's wrestling did not fall under NCAA guidelines in 2019-20; it is an NCAA emerging sport in 2020-21.

*CMU men and women played in preseason conference crossover tournaments, which were exempt from counting toward maximum contests. Those tournaments will not be exempt in 2020-21.