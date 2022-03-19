The bats have been swinging with intent during Fruita Monument High School’s first five baseball games this spring.
The Wildcats have scored 69 runs so far, by far the most in the Southwestern League and the most in all of Colorado. That production has lifted them in wins in which they scored 26, 19 and 12 runs. But Fruita has only a 3-2 record to open this season and struggled at the plate in a 4-3 loss to Loveland on Friday at Canyon View Park. Loveland pitcher Hudson Voggesser pitched a 13-strikeout gem.
“This was a super fun game in the sense we got to see a really good pitcher who challenged us. But we shot ourselves in the foot, and we gotta stop doing that,” first-year coach Casey Sullivan said. “But lineup-wise, we’ve got depth and we’ve got some guys who can smash the baseball. Even today, we started putting pressure on that guy once we started timing up his pitches. The issue is we just did that too late.”
The Wildcats have players who can hit the ball all over the field. Of their eight players with 10 or more at-bats, all but one are hitting at least .400. And when talking about the lineup’s success, you start with Andrew Lee and Jack Dere.
“I love those guys. They smash the baseball and I love watching them play,” Sullivan said. “I thought Andrew did a great job hitting to both sides of the field and that’s just good mechanics. And Jack is phenomenal on the bases and he’s a game-changer.”
Lee is a towering senior who is Fruita’s designated hitter and the team’s best slugger. This season, he has a .733 batting average, 14 RBI and three home runs. Throw in four doubles and a triple in Friday’s loss, and he has a slugging percentage of 1.916 (the second-best in Class 5A) and an OPS of 2.774.
“I think my biggest strength is seeing first-pitch fastball and not getting deep into the counts,” Lee said. “Because when you’re deep into counts, you’re facing the pitcher’s pitch and not your pitch.”
Lee struck out on his first two appearances on Friday, each time appearing closer to making Voggesser pay for challenging him with strikes out over the plate. Lee, who hits right-handed, did that when he ripped an opposite-field triple to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning with Fruita down 4-1. That helped spark a rally for the Wildcats after a Loveland (2-0) pitching change.
Lucas Weaver brought Lee home with a two-out single with two on base. Later, Peyton Nessler singled home Rylan McDaniel and trim the deficit to one. They couldn’t complete the comeback as Hunter Smolinski flew out to center field to end the game.
The Wildcats wouldn’t have been in that position had it not been for Dere, though.
Dere juggled pitching duties and hitting cleanup for the Wildcats. Dere has a batting average just north of .700, a 1.500 slugging percentage and an OPS of 2.233. On top of those figures, he has eight RBI and seven extra-base hits — including four triples. He went 2 for 3 on Friday.
After a fourth-inning single, Dere stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Lee was then thrown out on a dropped third strike which allowed Dere to slide head-first into home and break the scoreless tie.
“I was just thinking ‘Advance if the ball gets by them’ because you never know if the batter will get a hit or not,” Dere said. “It felt good to get that. It sparked our team a little bit but we couldn’t keep it up.”
In Dere’s first mound appearance of the season, he allowed one run in 4⅓ innings and struck out seven batters. The loss was handed to his reliever Keenan Oxford.
Friday’s loss was disappointing for Dere but given the talent of the lineup, he thinks the team is more than capable of gathering itself and winning today’s home game against Northglenn.
“We have a great lineup but I think we can work on hitting more line drives because at this level, that’s what kids struggle most with catching. This is also a big outfield, so most fly balls are going to be caught, but the fielders have to run a lot if a liner is hit into the gap,” Dere said. “If we can work on that and our bunt defense, I think we’ll be fine.”
Central 10, Overland 4: A five-run third inning carried the Warriors (3-1) to a win over the Trailblazers (0-1).
Joe Vigil struck out seven and earned the win. Connor Geiss allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings and was handed the loss.
Grand Junction 7, Northglenn 4: The Tigers (2-3) got back in the win column thanks to three runs in each of the second and sixth innings. They held the Norsemen (0-3) scoreless from the second inning through the fifth.
Palisade 16, Vista PEAK Prep 6: The Bulldogs (3-1) continued to roll after blowing out the Bison (1-2).
Palisade has scored 15-plus runs in each win this season and has outscored opponents 52-16.
Girls Lacrosse:
Grand Junction (0-2) turned in its best performance of the season fell 17-5 to Northfield (2-1).
Girls Sooccer:
Grand Junction 4, Delta 0: The Tigers (1-2) earned their first win of the season with a shutout of Delta (1-1).
Michelle Del Cid and Audrey Chang scored in the first half to bump the Tigers' lead to 2-0. They kept their foot on the pedal and Mari Lopez-Carvalho and Alondra Sanchez each scored once in the second half.