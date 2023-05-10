From left to right, Central's Liana Bryant, Central's Daniel Baroumbaye, Grand Junction's Teagan Wilkins, Grand Junction's Miller Jones and Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey listen to a speaker Tuesday during the Grand Junction Lions Club's Student Athlete Awards ceremony on Tuesday at Warehouse 25sixty-five. A total of eight athletes — two from each District 51 school — were recognized for the athletics and academic achievements. Each student was rewarded with a plaque and a $250 donation was made to a nonprofit in the athlete's name.
The Grand Junction Lions Club on Tuesday had their annual Student Athlete Awards ceremony at Warehouse 25sixty-five. A total of eight athletes — two from each District 51 school — were recognized for the athletics and academic achievements. Each student was rewarded with a plaque and a $250 donation was made to a nonprofit in the athlete's name. The athletes from left to right: Palisade's Ella Steele, Palisdae's Brett Rozman, Central's Liana Bryant, Central's Daniel Baroumbaye, Grand Junction's Teagan Wilkins, Grand Junction's Miller Jones and Fruita Monument's Trinity Hafey. Fruita Monument's Kaison Stegelmeier was unable to attend the ceremony because his lacrosse team was playing a playoff game on the Front Range.
Scott Crabtree
The Grand Junction Lions Club honored eight high schoolers for its 2023 Grand Valley Student Athlete Award on Tuesday at Warehouse 25-Sixtyfive.
Two students were selected from each of the four School District 51 high schools based on their achievements on and off the field. Recipients were chosen by faculty, coaches and administrators. Each recipient chose to have a $250 donation on behalf of the Lions Club go to a nonprofit of their choosing.
Palisade’s honorees were volleyball player Ella Steele and baseball slugger Brett Rozman. Steele designated her donation to go to Play the Next Play, an organization dedicated to helping U.S. military service members and their families. Rozman chose 17 Strong, the organization that honors the memory of the late Colorado Mesa baseball player Ryan Teixeira.
Central’s honorees were soccer player Liana Bryant and track and field thrower Daniel Baroumbaye. Bryant chose The Joseph Center, which helps families with children experiencing homelessness. Baroumbaye’s nonprofit was to be determined.
Grand Junction’s honorees were basketball and lacrosse player Teagan Wilkins and track athlete/soccer player/football player Miller Jones. Wilkins chose the Western Colorado Suicide Prevention Foundation and Jones chose The Grand Junction High School chapter of Young Life.
Fruita Monument’s honorees were volleyball and basketball player Trinity Hafey, and football and lacrosse player Kaison Stegelmeier. Hafey chose United Way of Mesa County and Stegelmeier chose the Alzheimer’s Association.