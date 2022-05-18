The Grand Junction Lions Club honored eight high school senior athletes with the Grand Valley Student Athlete Award at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five on Tuesday.
One girl and one boy were selected from each of the four District 51 high schools. The award honors athletes who achieve success on the field and in the classroom, said Meghan King, chair of the Lions Club GVSA Committee.
The awardees were presented with a certificate, and the Lions Club will make a $250 donation to a not-for-profit organization of the student’s choice.
Palisade
Ella Yanowich: Yanowich has starred on the Bulldogs’ volleyball, basketball and track teams.
Her money will go toward Help Light the Night, a student-run organization that provides relief to communities in need across the world. For more information, visit helplightthenight.wordpress.com.
Ryder Mancuso: Mancuso is the pitching ace for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ baseball team and was a key contributor on the basketball team and played tennis. His money is going to Hopewest — Hospice. For more information, visit hopewestco.org.
Central
Tristian Spence: Spence has established herself as one of the premier distance runners in Class 4A, and is in contention to win a state title this week.
Her money is going to the Roice Hurst Humane Society. For more information, visit rhhumanesociety.org.
Justin Blanton: Blanton is one of the top short-distance runners in 4A and was a lethal offensive threat on the Warriors’ football team.
His money is going to Colorado Discover Ability, an organization that provides outdoor recreation for people with disabilities. For more information, visit cdagj.org.
Grand Junction
Amelia Moore: Moore is one of the top hurdlers and long jumpers on the Western Slope. Her money is going to the Kid’s Aid Backpack Program, which provides food on the weekends for children in need. For more information, visit kidsaidcolorado.org.
Cole Atkinson: Atkinson was a member of the playoff lacrosse team and football team, according to MaxPreps. His money is going to the Roice Hurst Humane Society.
Fruita Monument
Kylie Wells: Wells was a two-sport star for the Southwestern League-winning basketball and soccer teams.
She won SWL player of the year in the former sport. Her money is going to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. For more information, visit fca.org.
Armony Trujillo: Trujillo was a centerpiece for the Wildcats’ football team and made the state tournament as a wrestler. His money is going to The Tree House Center for Troubled Youth, which provides assistance to homeless and runaway youth. For more information, visit treehousecenter.org.