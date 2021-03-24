There was a faint breeze in the air that carried with it the slight, frosty sting of the late-winter Colorado wind.
Baseball weather?
Monument Little League in Grand Junction wasn’t the warmest place 10-year-old Benaiah Dolan could have been last Tuesday, especially since the Grand Valley had been shaded gray for most of the day.
But there was nowhere else he would have rather been that day than on those baseball fields, surrounded by hundreds of others who would agree.
“First of all, it’s cold,” Dolan joked. “It’s a relief to finally get back on the field and get ready to see if you can make it to the next level. It’s all about practicing and having fun.”
The tryouts for Monument Little League’s drew Dolan and hundreds of other kids to the various diamonds.
The event felt like more than typical tryouts, though. In light of the past year, for some, what was more extraordinary about it was its sense of normalcy. The year 2020 was all about of cancellations and delays that complicated so many facets of life.
What’s a more sure sign that a light is at the end of the tunnel than Little League Baseball returning in full force, with the baseball fields packed with bright-eyed players and their parents?
“I think it’s nice,” said 10-year-old Koen Goebel. “Really, not a lot of kids have even gotten to play baseball at all, like at schools with their friends, because everything’s been so shut down and families have been locked in. It’s really nice for us to actually have tryouts out here at the field.”
Little League Baseball returned on the Western Slope last autumn after the spring season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, more than 500 kids had signed up to try out for Monument Little League’s teams.
When the season finally began, only half of those players were still playing.
“It’s been a tough year,” said Monument Little League President John Duffy. “Last year, before COVID, we made some physical improvements to the field and spent money on uniforms and capital improvements, and we were ready to start. Then they canceled the season. That put us in a bind …. Then we had to issue refunds, so it made things complicated.”
This year, more than 450 signed up for tryouts, signifying a return to the league’s standard.
Many of those 450 haven’t had many opportunities to play baseball since the pandemic started, as elementary and middle schools shuttered their sports teams at all levels and facilities have been closed.
“I think it’s awesome because people can show how they’re doing without that much practice through COVID,” said 11-year-old Liam Schreiner.
The season begins in April, finally synchronizing Monument with the rest of the Little League season. The season will run through June.
“It’s great that sports are back,” Duffy said. “Being able to play outside and be a kid and go out there and just go out there and have fun, it’s so exciting.”